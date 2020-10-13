 

VSBLTY CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 13:10  |  88   |   |   

MOMENTUM BUILDING IN SECURITY & RETAIL SECTORS AS WORLD ECONOMIES REOPEN DURING PANDEMIC

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading retail and security software technology company, reports momentum building in both the security and retail sectors as the firm responds to COVID-19 and the re-opening of the world’s economies Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton announced today in his Q4 2020 CEO update.

VSBLTY Technology Helps Businesses Reopen 

“In this COVID-19 pandemic era, businesses are working to re-open safely by creating new security protocols, including adjunct temperature screening measures to routinely provide additional safeguards for employees, retail customers, and venue patrons entering all types of facilities,” Hutton said. “We’ve partnered our proven groundbreaking software technology with world-class companies to meet today’s needs for temperature sensing and alerting using our facial and object recognition for access control, mask detection, and occupancy, and density management for social distance monitoring,” he explained.

VSBLTY is co-partnering with major kiosk manufacturers to provide contactless, self-service technology to accurately and efficiently measure people for “at-risk” temperatures at the point of admittance, thereby reducing virus transmission potential between the operator and the person being scanned.

VSBLTY technology adds facial recognition to thermal imaging, and the firm is working with KIOSK Information Systems, a world leader in the design and manufacture of self-service automation, and Synect, a content creation agency that enables video displays of unlimited size and scale in retail stores, airports and other complex facilities throughout the country.

VSBLTY Advances Multiple “Smart Cities” Applications 

“Our advanced technologies are being adopted in multiple ‘Smart Cities’ Solutions around the globe,” Hutton reported. The following "Smart Cities’ initiatives have commenced or are scheduled to begin this quarter:

  • VSBLTY computer vision is benchmark testing people and traffic counting in New York’s Times Square. The company is testing algorithms to determine the best utility in “Smart Cities” applications in concert with its Fortune 50 global technology partner.
  • VSBLTY, in partnership with RadarApp, a Smart Cities Solutions provider, is beginning a production deployment in late October that leverages WIFI6 wireless infrastructure to provide high performance and low-cost surveillance connectivity. The firms are installing thousands of security kits, powered by VSBLTY software, in the multi-million dollar investment Mexico City communities are making in its safety lighting and integrated security program. 
  • VSBLTY has been selected to lead a thematic area for a global innovation, science and technology hub. More than 100 companies will be joining with several other firms selected to run industry-specific thematic areas. VSBLTY was selected to lead the Smart Retail area.

Hutton added, “As part of our Smart Cities solution in Mexico we are developing an advanced camera integration that incorporates artificial intelligence processing directly on the camera. This will improve efficiencies and save significant dollars for network operators.”

Seite 1 von 3
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 27, 2020
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
VSBLTY SIGNS PARTNER AGREEMENT WITH KIOSK INFORMATION SYSTEMS TO ADD THERMAL DETECTION, COMPUTER VISION AND ACCESS CONTROL TO NEW KIOSK SOLUTION
07.10.20
VSBLTY APPOINTS THOMAS D. HAYS, III TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.07.20
51
Intels Geheimprojekt VSBLTY: Schon +140% im VIP-Club verdient!