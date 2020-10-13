VSBLTY CEO PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading retail and security software technology company, reports momentum building in both the security and retail sectors as the firm responds to COVID-19 and the re-opening of the world’s economies Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton announced today in his Q4 2020 CEO update.

“In this COVID-19 pandemic era, businesses are working to re-open safely by creating new security protocols, including adjunct temperature screening measures to routinely provide additional safeguards for employees, retail customers, and venue patrons entering all types of facilities,” Hutton said. “We’ve partnered our proven groundbreaking software technology with world-class companies to meet today’s needs for temperature sensing and alerting using our facial and object recognition for access control, mask detection, and occupancy, and density management for social distance monitoring,” he explained.

VSBLTY is co-partnering with major kiosk manufacturers to provide contactless, self-service technology to accurately and efficiently measure people for “at-risk” temperatures at the point of admittance, thereby reducing virus transmission potential between the operator and the person being scanned.

VSBLTY technology adds facial recognition to thermal imaging, and the firm is working with KIOSK Information Systems, a world leader in the design and manufacture of self-service automation, and Synect, a content creation agency that enables video displays of unlimited size and scale in retail stores, airports and other complex facilities throughout the country.

VSBLTY Advances Multiple “Smart Cities” Applications

“Our advanced technologies are being adopted in multiple ‘Smart Cities’ Solutions around the globe,” Hutton reported. The following "Smart Cities’ initiatives have commenced or are scheduled to begin this quarter:

VSBLTY computer vision is benchmark testing people and traffic counting in New York’s Times Square. The company is testing algorithms to determine the best utility in “Smart Cities” applications in concert with its Fortune 50 global technology partner.

VSBLTY, in partnership with RadarApp, a Smart Cities Solutions provider, is beginning a production deployment in late October that leverages WIFI6 wireless infrastructure to provide high performance and low-cost surveillance connectivity. The firms are installing thousands of security kits, powered by VSBLTY software, in the multi-million dollar investment Mexico City communities are making in its safety lighting and integrated security program.

VSBLTY has been selected to lead a thematic area for a global innovation, science and technology hub. More than 100 companies will be joining with several other firms selected to run industry-specific thematic areas. VSBLTY was selected to lead the Smart Retail area.

Hutton added, “As part of our Smart Cities solution in Mexico we are developing an advanced camera integration that incorporates artificial intelligence processing directly on the camera. This will improve efficiencies and save significant dollars for network operators.”