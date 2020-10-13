 

FTI Consulting Projects U.S. Online Retail Sales Growth to Increase 25% in 2020

Revised Forecast Model Expects Online Retail Sales of $748 Billion in 2020, Compared to $598 Billion in 2019

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. online retail sales will experience a $71 billion windfall in 2020 as a direct result of the impact of COVID-19 on consumers’ shopping habits, according to the 2020 U.S. Online Retail Forecast released today by FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN).

The Retail & Consumer Products practice at FTI Consulting expects U.S. online retail sales of $748 billion in 2020, compared to $598 billion in 2019 and its pre-pandemic 2020 forecast of $677 billion. This implies a 25% increase over 2019, the strongest growth year for online retail sales since 2006, when the channel was still in its infancy. The forecast projects online market share of total retail sales will increase by 350 basis points in 2020, more than double its annual market share gains in recent years.

Months of stay-at-home orders and the closures of non-essential businesses have altered consumer habits and the shopping landscape, with online grocery and home-related spending seeing significant increases in sales, while travel-related spending, away-from-home dining and apparel have lagged badly as most Americans continue to stay close to home.

“COVID-19 has impacted our everyday lives in profound ways, and it has accelerated trends already in place,” said Christa Hart, a Senior Managing Director in the Retail & Consumer Products practice at FTI Consulting. “This year, we have seen a surge in online commerce and a quickened pace of retail store closings throughout the country due mostly to forced adoption or further adoption of online shopping by housebound consumers. Even when COVID-19 subsides and more normal lifestyles can resume, this historic event likely has permanently changed the ways in which we choose to shop for various goods.”

The forecast projects that online retail sales now will reach $1 trillion by 2023, a year earlier than last year’s projections. Total online market share is projected to reach 27% by 2025 and 33% by 2030, compared to 19.2% in 2020.

While Amazon.com remains the dominant player in the online retail space, the COVID-19 pandemic has enabled large omnichannel retailers to boost their online sales, particularly with the use of curbside pickup, and to increase market share. Amazon’s estimated market share of online sales likely declined slightly in 2Q20 despite reporting record-level retail sales, as several large retailers saw online sales double or triple in the most recent quarter.

