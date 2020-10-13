 

Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at BIO Investor Forum Digital

HOUSTON, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical-stage oncology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, David Arthur, will present at the BIO Investor Forum Digital conference taking place Tuesday, October 13, 2020 to Thursday, October 15, 2020. The presentation will be available on demand during the virtual event for all registered attendees.

During the presentation, Mr. Arthur will provide an overview of Salarius’ business and highlight recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones in the clinical programs for seclidemstat. Seclidemstat is a reversible LSD1 inhibitor now the subject of two Phase 1/2 clinical trials for Ewing sarcoma, a rare and deadly pediatric bone cancer, and advanced solid tumors (AST).

Details of Salarius’ presentation are as follows:

Event: BIO Investor Forum Digital
Date:  Tuesday, October 13, 2020 to Thursday, October 15, 2020
Time:  Available on Demand
Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-investor-forum-digital

Members of the Salarius management team will be available to participate in one-on-one virtual meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. Following the conclusion of the event, a recording of Mr. Arthur’s presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.salariuspharma.com.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company targeting cancers caused by dysregulated gene expression and is developing treatments for patients that need them the most. Epigenetics refers to the regulatory system that affects gene expression. Salarius’ lead candidate, seclidemstat, is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma, for which it has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also developing seclidemstat for several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and is also the recipient of an $18.7 million Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit www.salariuspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "will,” "plan," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements including receipt of regulatory approvals and market conditions. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Investor Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Maureen McEnroe, CFA/Miriam Miller
(212) 375-2664/ 2694 
mmcenroe@tiberend.com/mmiller@tiberend.com

Media Relations
Tiberend Strategic Advisors, Inc.
Johanna Bennett
(212) 375-2686 
jbennett@tiberend.com


