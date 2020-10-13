Platinex Inc. Announces the Appointment of Two Advisors to Finance Committee

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Platinex Inc. (CSE: PTX) (the "Company" or "Platinex") is pleased to announce that Mr. Olivier Crottaz and Mr. Max Pluss have been appointed to the Company’s Finance Advisory Committee reporting to Committee Chair, Mr. Greg Ferron. The role of the committee is to provide financial guidance and strategic direction to the Board of Directors on matters related to capital markets, corporate finance and M&A.

Mr. James R. Trusler, Chairman of Platinex, stated, “We are thrilled to have Olivier and Max join our newly-formed Finance Committee as Advisors with deep experience in the European and American markets. With exploration activities underway at Shining Tree in Ontario and an improving gold sentiment, now is an ideal time to strengthen our investor base and take advantage of their experience analyzing corporate opportunities. Establishing effective outreach to foreign markets and analyzing growth opportunities can be a challenge for companies on junior markets in Canada, so we are excited to strengthen our team and continue building the foundation of the company with the help of well-established financial professionals in strategic geographic markets.”