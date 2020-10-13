Thor Announces Encouraging Initial In-Pit Infill Drill Results at Segilola, Nigeria

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Explorations Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: THX) (“ Thor ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce encouraging initial drill results from its infill in-pit diamond core drilling program at its Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria, which is scheduled to pour first gold in Q2 2021. The infill diamond core drilling program was designed to target and de-risk the lower portions of the in-pit resource by upgrading those portions currently classified as waste material and inferred resources in the Segilola Definitive Feasibility Study.

Drillhole SGD208: 15m grading at 7.0g/tAu

Including 5.6m at 9.2g/tAu and 4.3m at 12.1g/tAu containing abundant particulate visible gold

Drillhole SGD202: 2.7m grading at 7.7g/tAu



Segun Lawson, President & CEO, stated: “We are very encouraged by these initial drill results which intersected the orebody where predicted. Given the proven resource and grade continuity, together with the abundance of visible gold is extremely encouraging and further strengthens management’s belief that the in-pit reserve can be positively upgraded ahead of first gold pour in Q2 2021.”

Ongoing Drilling Programs

These initial infill in-pit drill results form part of a wider drilling campaign which includes:

Infill in-pit resource conversion

Down dip resource exploration

Satellite RC exploration



The infill in-pit program, part of a resource category upgrade programme, is ongoing and consists of a series of holes, including SGD202 and SGD208 targeting areas of the resource which had previously been estimated (Figures 2 and 3) and classified as Inferred Resources.



SGD202 targeted the near-surface extensions towards the northern parts of the design pit whilst SGD208 was designed to test the deeper extensions of the resource in the central parts of the resource.

Thor management believes that the additional data collected since the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study on February 4 2019 (reported below) will have a potentially significant positive impact on the project economics.

The abundance of visible particulate gold at depth is also considered to be encouraging and further supports the high recovery character of the mineralisation in the deeper parts of the design pit.