SACRAMENTO, CA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW), announced that the first Europe order is for a 10 Barrel System for $350K, with more to follow over the next 3 years.

Jef Lewis, CEO, stated, “We are busy with manufacturing brewery orders recently received by 3 California companies and a company in Arizona this month. The Scottsdale based company has requested a 20 Barrel system for approximately $500,000. BrewBilt is primed and in a groove to prosper. Anheuser-Busch is on our radar while the European craft beer market for BrewBilt is projected at $138M. Europe and Asia are demanding American Craft Beer, and I plan on announcing our strategic partner and our expansion into opening a 40,000 sq ft brewing facility for Asia and Europe on November 1, 2020. This will add a dynamic revenue stream to our existing manufacturing revenue stream with a projected growth of $80M over 5 years.”

BrewBilt has commenced a world advertising campaign starting in November-2020 look for BrewBilt at the following digital media:

Food & Beverage https://www.fb101.com/

Pizza Today https://www.pizzatoday.com/

The New Brewer https://www.brewerspublications.com/

Beverage Master https://beverage-master.com/

See our product in action with this HOPPING Episode:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=eAtMrDj7PYA&feature=y ...

BrewBilt Video Link: https://www.brewbilt.com/about-1

ABOUT BREWBILT: (www.brewbilt.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using “Best in Class” American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. Founded in 2014, the company began in a backyard shop by Jef Lewis with a vision of creating a profitable company in “Rural America”. BrewBilt has built a solid foundation by having strong relationships with local suppliers of raw materials, equipment and services in California, an aggressive referral network of satisfied customers nationwide, and an Advisory Board consisting of successful business leaders that provide valuable product feedback and business expertise to management. The craft brewing & spirits industries continue to grow worldwide. California is where craft brewing began and now has over 900 operating breweries – being centrally located in this booming market was a large draw for BrewBilt to locate its manufacturing facility in the Sierra foothills. All BrewBilt products are designed and fabricated as “food grade” quality which enables the company to build vessels for food & beverage processing. More important, the company has been building systems that are pharmaceutical grade for clients involved in distillation for the cannabis and hemp industries over the past 36 months, thus making the revenue potential much greater.