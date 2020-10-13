CB2 Insights to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day
TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (the “Company” or “CB2”) (CSE:CBII OTCQB:CBIIF), one of the largest integrative healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day taking place Thursday, October 15th, 2020 virtually.
CB2’s Chief Executive Officer, Pradyum Sekar, is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 15th at 3:00 PM EST. Mr. Sekar will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. “I am looking forward to sharing our growth strategy with investors at the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day,” said Mr. Sekar. “With the recent acquisition of Texas-based Maverick County Medical serving over 10,300 patients, the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day is an ideal venue to communicate our progress to investors.”
This year’s Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day will feature several leaders in Technology and Diversified industries and will be attended virtually by institutional and retail investors from North America and abroad. For additional details about the conference and Gravitas Securities Inc., please visit: www.gravitassecurities.com
Conference Details:
|Event:
|Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day (virtual)
|Format:
|Presentation
|Date:
|Thursday, October 15th
|Time:
|9:30 AM – 4:15 PM EST
|Registration:
|Link
CB2 Insights
CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII OTCQB:CBIIF) is a healthcare services and technology company, working to positively impact patient health outcomes. The Companies mission to improve the lives of patients through the prevention and treatment of health conditions and using proprietary technology to monitor, assess, and generate insights to help improve patient outcomes. The Company owns and operates a proprietary virtual telehealth platform, and a network of over 30 medical clinics across 13 states in the US, providing integrative, primary, and urgent care services to over 110,000 patients annually.
