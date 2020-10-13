CB2 Insights to Present at the Virtual Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (the “Company” or “CB2”) (CSE:CBII OTCQB:CBIIF), one of the largest integrative healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce it will be participating in the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day taking place Thursday, October 15th, 2020 virtually.

CB2’s Chief Executive Officer, Pradyum Sekar, is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 15th at 3:00 PM EST. Mr. Sekar will also be fielding investor questions during the one-day virtual conference hosted by Gravitas Securities Inc. “I am looking forward to sharing our growth strategy with investors at the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day,” said Mr. Sekar. “With the recent acquisition of Texas-based Maverick County Medical serving over 10,300 patients, the Gravitas Technology and Diversified Investor Day is an ideal venue to communicate our progress to investors.”