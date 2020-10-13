NexTech’s AR Music App AirShow to Feature Offset of Grammy-Nominated Group Migos For AXR+EXP Global Virtual Concert Series October 16th

Offset’s latest solo album “Father of 4” is RIAA-certified gold, and with his group Migos, he has sold over three million albums worldwide. His appearance in the AiRShow app provides a unique opportunity for his 20+million of global fans to interact in an AR environment.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, is thrilled to be hosting a virtual meet-and-greet for grammy-nominated artist and member of Migos, Offset, in collaboration with the AXR+EXP concert series. The event will be hosted via NexTech’s newly acquired AiRShow app. The concert will be October 16 and can be streamed HERE .

Fans attending the virtual concert will receive an exclusive access code to provide access to Offset and other performers at the event, who will appear as human holograms, created by Nextech’s state of the art AR, in their real world space using the fans’ mobile device. They will be able to record a short video or take a photo of their unique experience as a keepsake, and share on social media.

Evan Gappelberg, NexTech CEO, comments, “We are super excited to work with such a huge global super talent as Offset-and to use our AR as a part of the AXR+EXP concert series. This is the second virtual concert for the AiRShow app and I see huge economic upside for virtual concerts and post pandemic concerts using our AiRShow app for special VIP interaction and even for livestreaming artists. He continues “As we are anticipating Apple’s AR glasses launching soon, we believe that our AiRShow app will be a great addition for the glasses. With Apple’s AR glasses creating a window into another world we see these types of human holographic performances becoming the new normal in that world and we want our AiRShow app to be a part of that future. With this activation, we are positioning NexTech to be the leader in next generation entertainment.”