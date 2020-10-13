Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market worth $9.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market by Material, Usability (Disposable, Reusable), FDA Class (Class I, Class II, Class III), Application (Attire, Surgical supplies & Wipes, Sheets & Blankets), Hospital Department, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market size is estimated at USD 7.1 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170739426



Browse in-depth TOC on "Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market"

128 – Tables

74 – Figures

186 – Pages



View Detailed Table of Content Here:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/antimicrobial-hospital-textiles-market-170739426.html



Increasing population, medical infrastructure development & health promotion by government authorities, and increasing affordability are major key driving factors for the growth of the antimicrobial hospital textiles industry.



The cotton segment is estimated to dominate the overall Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market.

Cotton was the largest material type in the overall Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market. This is because cotton is susceptible to microbial attack, as is it a naturally occurring plant fiber. Cotton is very soft in nature and renders comfort when it is in contact with the skin. Due to comfort property, it is used more as compared to other antimicrobial hospital textiles material. This factor is driving the demand for cotton in the Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market.

Attire is the largest application for the Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market.

Attire is the largest application during the forecast period. The attire worn by the doctors, patients, and staff members in a hospital should be hygienic as it can act as a source of HAIs. Patients with lower immunity are highly susceptible to infections. Attire is used to protect hospital staff and prevent HAIs and is a mandatory practice in hospitals. Hence, the demand for antimicrobial textiles is high in the attire application.