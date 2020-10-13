Linde Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

 

Guildford, UK, October 13, 2020 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 06:00 EST/midday CET. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 10:00 EST/16:00 CET, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode.

Live conference call US Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 855 758 5442
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 181 5287
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 028 8438
Access code: 1760986
Live webcast (listen-only) https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Web replay
Available on demand beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at:
Short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho
Telephone replay
Available on demand for two weeks, beginning at 13:00 EST/19:00 CET on Thursday, November 5, 2020, by dialing: 1 855 859 2056
Conference ID: 1760986


The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations (short URL: https://t1p.de/i2ho)
 

About Linde
Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2019 sales of $28 billion (€25 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

