SL Green Signs Lease With Hodges Ward Elliott at One Vanderbilt Avenue

Standing 1,401 feet tall, One Vanderbilt is the new headquarters for many of the world’s leading finance, banking, law and real estate firms, and is approximately 70% leased. The 1.7 million-square-foot skyscraper offers an unparalleled combination of amenities, innovative office design, state-of-the-art technology, best-in-class sustainability and healthy workplace environment together with direct connection to Grand Central Terminal.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, today announced that Hodges Ward Elliott, the premier boutique real estate capital markets advisor, has signed a new 12,692 square foot, 10-year lease to occupy part of the 50th floor at One Vanderbilt Avenue, the newly opened skyline-defining tower in the heart of East Midtown.

“Following our successful September opening we continue to see strong demand for One Vanderbilt. Hodges Ward Elliott is now the third lease we’ve signed at the building since the start of the pandemic, a key indicator that world-class companies still want the best-in-class, healthy office experience to propel their companies forward,” said Steven Durels, Executive Vice President and Director of Leasing and Real Property at SL Green.

Building tenants include TD Securities, a leading banking and investment firm that provides a wide range of capital markets products and services and TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, one of the ten largest banks in the U.S.; private equity firms The Carlyle Group, KPS Capital Partners, Oak Hill Advisors, InTandem Capital, SageWind Capital and Sentinel Capital Partners; prestigious law firms Greenberg Traurig and McDermott Will & Emery; global German financial firm DZ Bank; publicly traded real estate investment trust MFA Financial Inc.; and SL Green Realty Corp.

All building tenants are afforded access to an amenities package unrivaled in New York City office buildings, including a 30,000-square-foot tenant-only amenity floor with large format meeting spaces, club-style lounge, curated food offerings and an extraordinary outdoor terrace that faces Grand Central. Office floors feature floor-to-ceiling slab heights ranging from 14.5 feet to 24 feet, column-free floor plates, stunning 360-degree views through floor-to-ceiling windows and best-in-class infrastructure.