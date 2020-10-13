LabCorp Is First to Provide Consumers With Secure Access to Their Diagnostic Test Results Through CommonHealth

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, and The Commons Project, a non-profit public trust dedicated to building global digital services and platforms for the common good, today announced a strategic partnership to allow people to securely access their LabCorp test results via CommonHealth, the privacy-preserving Android app that enables users to safely collect, store, and use their personal health information. LabCorp is the first major commercial lab to integrate with CommonHealth, which is also working with a wide range of other health care providers.

“The healthcare landscape has evolved dramatically over the past few months, with consumers requesting faster and easier access to their health information,” said Mark Wright, senior vice president of IT Customer Products at LabCorp. “By enabling patients to integrate their test results with CommonHealth, consumers can securely access their results and share them at their discretion with doctors, telehealth providers, schools, employers and others whom they may want to have access to this information.”

Developed by a team of clinicians, public health experts, technologists and scientists, CommonHealth – available for download via Google Play – allows users of Android devices to securely collect and store their lifelong health data on their mobile devices and share it with those they trust. CommonHealth extends health data portability to the 52% of Americans using Android phones.

CommonHealth users now have a convenient, secure option for accessing their LabCorp test results on their Android phones. CommonHealth is distinguished from other apps that allow sharing of clinical data in that it is operated as a non-profit public service with a robust privacy-protecting model for how data is shared and how apps and partners are vetted and held accountable.

“There has never been more need for people to safely access and manage their health data,” said Paul Meyer, CEO of The Commons Project. “With the acceleration of remote medicine and telehealth, patients and providers need easy access to trusted lab data to make informed medical decisions.”

CommonHealth aggregates an individual’s health information from multiple sources and allows them to share it with apps and services they trust. Individuals have the capability to determine the type of information and with whom to share it, and can also change their permissions to remove providers or any data type at any time. Additionally, without a user’s explicit consent, data accessed and stored with CommonHealth is not shared with any third-party.