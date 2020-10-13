 

Pharmather Engages Clarus Securities As Capital Markets Advisor

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmather Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (“Pharmather” or the “Company”) (CSE: PHRM) and a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Clarus Securities Inc. as its capital markets advisor to assist the Company with investment community awareness and introductions to capital market participants and/or institutional investors that are seeking quality investment opportunities in the psychedelic medicine industry.

"Clarus Securities is a leading independent Canadian investment bank with a successful track record in raising capital and offering strategic advisory assistance, such as mergers and acquisitions, in the specialty life sciences sector. We look forward to working with Clarus to assist us in our capital markets objectives in order to grow our awareness with the investment community and enhance shareholder value as we advance our psychedelic pharmaceutical pipeline with ketamine and psilocybin to treat disorders of the brain and nervous system including depression, Parkinson’s disease, traumatic brain injury and stroke," said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmather Inc.

About Pharmather

Pharmather Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope Capital Corporation (CSE: PHRM), is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals. Pharmather was founded with a focus on repurposing psychedelic pharmaceuticals, such as ketamine and psilocybin, for FDA approval to treat disorders of the brain and nervous system. Our team includes world-class strategic partners, advisors and a strong leadership team with a proven track record of success in drug development, business development and capital markets. Our goal is to advance the development of panaceAI, our drug repurposing artificial intelligence platform, and advance our clinical product pipeline with ketamine and psilocybin in Parkinson’s disease, depression, traumatic brain injury and stroke. For more information, visit www.pharmather.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information’ within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the CSE listing, panaceAI and product developments. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Company’s management’s discussion and analysis for the period of August 30, 2020 (“MD&A”), dated October 1, 2020, which is available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.




