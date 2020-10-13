 

REC Silicon - Invitation to conference call regarding announcement of partnerships

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 13:39  |  43   |   |   

In connection with REC Silicon’s announcement of partnership with Group14 for development of a full-scale, co-located commercial facility for production of silicon-carbon composite materials and the announcement of solar supply chain partnership with Violet Power, REC Silicon will host a conference call opening for stakeholders to ask questions on the matters.

The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, 13 October, 3:30pm CET

Francine Sullivan, Vice President Business Development will represent the company. The event will be in English.

To join the event, use one of the following access numbers.

NO: +47-21-956342
UK: +44-203-7696819
US: +1 646-787-0157
SE: +46-8-1241-0952

PIN Code for all countries: 260196

About REC Silicon:
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


REC Silicon Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 27, 2020
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
REC Silicon - REC Silicon and Violet Power Announce U.S. Supply Chain Partnership Enabling Increased U.S. Energy Resiliency
07:00 Uhr
REC Silicon - Group14 Technologies and REC Silicon Announce U.S. Advanced Silicon Anode Production Facility to Meet Demand for ‘Electrification of Everything’ Decade
01.10.20
REC Silicon – Examination by Norwegian Tax Administration Dropped