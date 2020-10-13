REC Silicon - Invitation to conference call regarding announcement of partnerships

In connection with REC Silicon’s announcement of partnership with Group14 for development of a full-scale, co-located commercial facility for production of silicon-carbon composite materials and the announcement of solar supply chain partnership with Violet Power, REC Silicon will host a conference call opening for stakeholders to ask questions on the matters.

Francine Sullivan, Vice President Business Development will represent the company. The event will be in English.

To join the event, use one of the following access numbers.

NO: +47-21-956342

UK: +44-203-7696819

US: +1 646-787-0157

SE: +46-8-1241-0952

PIN Code for all countries: 260196

About REC Silicon:

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.