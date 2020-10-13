 

Ansys to Release Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Results After Market Close on November 4, 2020

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANSS) announced today that the Company expects to release its third quarter 2020 earnings on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after market close. The Company will hold a conference call conducted by Ajei Gopal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Maria T. Shields, Chief Financial Officer, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 5, 2020, to discuss third quarter 2020 results and other relevant topics.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
What: Ansys Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When: November 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

The following will be available on the Ansys IR website https://investors.ansys.com at or prior to the time of the conference call: a link to the live audio webcast of the call as well as the earnings press release, earnings prepared remarks and the quarterly investor presentation.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the enclosed link. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register any time, including up to and after the call start time. You will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email with the dial-in number and a calendar invitation for the event.

To pre-register, go to:

http://dpregister.com/10149085 

You may also reach the pre-registration link by logging in through the investor section of our website at https://investors.ansys.com and clicking on the Quarterly Results – Webcast link, or go to Events & Presentations and click on the event.

For those who do not have internet access or are unable to pre-register, simply join the call on the day of the event by dialing (855) 239-2942 (US) or (412) 542-4124 (Canada & INT’L). Ask the operator to join you into the ANSYS Conference Call.

The call will be recorded with replay available within two hours after the call at https://investors.ansys.com or at (877) 344-7529 (US), (855) 669-9658 (toll-free Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (INT’L). Passcode: 10149085

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation. Through our strategy of Pervasive Engineering Simulation, we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–F

/ Contacts

Investors   Annette N. Arribas, IRC
  724.820.3700
  annette.arribas@ansys.com
   
Media Mary Kate Joyce
  724.820.4368
  marykate.joyce@ansys.com

