Altius Renewable Royalties Forms Joint Venture with Apollo Infrastructure Funds

Under the agreement structure the Apollo Funds will solely fund the next US$80 million in approved investment opportunities in Great Bay Renewables Inc. (“Great Bay” or “GBR”), which is the US based operating subsidiary of ARR, in exchange for a 50% stake in GBR, with opportunities thereafter funded equally by the Apollo Funds and ARR and with an equally shared governance structure. Apollo Funds have disclosed that they expect to invest up to US$200 million in GBR. A conference call and webcast will be held today to discuss the event.

ARR and Apollo see significant opportunities for Great Bay to provide renewable energy royalty financing to help fund the development of wind, solar and energy storage projects to be built in the U.S. and Canada over the next decade. GBR’s innovative and proprietary royalty structure can be applied to all stages of a renewable project’s life cycle, making it an attractive financing solution. To date, GBR has completed over US$60 million in investments in leading developers like Apex Clean Energy and Tri Global Energy that are advancing over 18 gigawatts of wind and solar projects. Its pipeline of potential new investment opportunities continues to expand as royalty financing gains increasing adoption within the renewable energy sector.

Altius CEO Brian Dalton commented, “ARR has developed royalty financing for the utility-scale renewable energy sector at a time when its growth and need for financing innovation is without precedent. Through the hard work of the GBR management team in New Hampshire led by Frank Getman, adoption of royalty financing as a partner-friendly and accretive form of capital has been building steadily and has now reached an important inflection point.“ He then added, “The team at Apollo stood out during our search for a strategic partner in terms of their depth of industry knowledge, like-minded vision for the future technical and financial evolution of the renewable energy sector as well as the spirit of partnership and cooperation that they brought to the table. We are very excited to work together to rapidly scale the business and help accelerate the growth of the renewable energy sector through innovative royalty partnerships.”