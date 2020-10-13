 

Altius Renewable Royalties Forms Joint Venture with Apollo Infrastructure Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 13:45  |  55   |   |   

Altius Minerals Corp. (ALS:TSX) (ATUSF: OTCQX) (“Altius”) reports that its subsidiary, Altius Renewable Royalties Corporation (“ARR”), has entered into a strategic relationship with certain funds (the “Apollo Funds”) managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (“Apollo”) to accelerate the growth of its innovative renewable energy royalty business.

Under the agreement structure the Apollo Funds will solely fund the next US$80 million in approved investment opportunities in Great Bay Renewables Inc. (“Great Bay” or “GBR”), which is the US based operating subsidiary of ARR, in exchange for a 50% stake in GBR, with opportunities thereafter funded equally by the Apollo Funds and ARR and with an equally shared governance structure. Apollo Funds have disclosed that they expect to invest up to US$200 million in GBR. A conference call and webcast will be held today to discuss the event.

ARR and Apollo see significant opportunities for Great Bay to provide renewable energy royalty financing to help fund the development of wind, solar and energy storage projects to be built in the U.S. and Canada over the next decade. GBR’s innovative and proprietary royalty structure can be applied to all stages of a renewable project’s life cycle, making it an attractive financing solution. To date, GBR has completed over US$60 million in investments in leading developers like Apex Clean Energy and Tri Global Energy that are advancing over 18 gigawatts of wind and solar projects. Its pipeline of potential new investment opportunities continues to expand as royalty financing gains increasing adoption within the renewable energy sector.

Altius CEO Brian Dalton commented, “ARR has developed royalty financing for the utility-scale renewable energy sector at a time when its growth and need for financing innovation is without precedent. Through the hard work of the GBR management team in New Hampshire led by Frank Getman, adoption of royalty financing as a partner-friendly and accretive form of capital has been building steadily and has now reached an important inflection point.“ He then added, “The team at Apollo stood out during our search for a strategic partner in terms of their depth of industry knowledge, like-minded vision for the future technical and financial evolution of the renewable energy sector as well as the spirit of partnership and cooperation that they brought to the table. We are very excited to work together to rapidly scale the business and help accelerate the growth of the renewable energy sector through innovative royalty partnerships.”

Seite 1 von 4
Altius Minerals Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Alexion Receives FDA Approval for New Advanced Formulation of ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) with ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Acquisition of Common Shares of Latin American Minerals Inc. by Altius Resources Inc.
02.10.20
Altius 3rd Quarter Project Generation Business Update
29.09.20
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:16 Uhr
217
Altius Minerals - Die Rohstoffperle