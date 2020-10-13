The Marcus Corporation Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Release Date and Conference Call
The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today announced it will report results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 prior to the stock market open on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. The release will be followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central/11:00 a.m. Eastern time.
Participants may listen to the call live on the internet through the investor relations section of the company's website: www.marcuscorp.com, or by dialing 1-574-990-3059 and entering the passcode 5593304. Listeners should dial in to the call at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start of the call or should go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, November 10, 2020, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and entering passcode 5593304. The webcast will be archived on the company’s website until its next earnings release.
About The Marcus Corporation
Headquartered in Milwaukee, The Marcus Corporation is a leader in the lodging and entertainment industries, with significant company-owned real estate assets. The Marcus Corporation’s theatre division, Marcus Theatres, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the U.S. and currently owns or operates 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus and BistroPlex brands. The company’s lodging division, Marcus Hotels & Resorts, owns and/or manages 18 hotels, resorts and other properties in eight states. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.marcuscorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005256/en/
