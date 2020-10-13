 

Apollo Infrastructure Funds and Altius Renewable Royalties Announce Joint Venture

 Investment to Accelerate Clean Energy Production and Adoption in North America

JV Extends Apollo’s Track Record in Funding Renewable Energy Infrastructure

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo” or the “Firm”) announced today that certain funds managed by its affiliates (“Apollo Funds”) have formed a joint venture with Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX:ALS) subsidiary Altius Renewable Royalties (“Altius”) to accelerate the growth of Great Bay Renewables (“Great Bay”), the US-based operating subsidiary of Altius and a leading provider of renewable energy development capital in North America.

Apollo Funds expect to invest up to $200 million and will have the opportunity to acquire up to a 50% stake in Great Bay, the proceeds of which will be used by Great Bay to invest in prominent renewable energy development platforms in North America. Through the investment, Apollo’s infrastructure strategy becomes the first in its asset class to fund renewable royalties and expects to establish a leadership position in the space.

Formed in 2017, Great Bay provides strategic capital to renewable energy developers via a flexible, proprietary royalty structure that can be applied to all stages of a renewable project’s life cycle and help accelerate the development process in a non-dilutive structure. The company is led by President and CEO Frank Getman and a management team with extensive experience in renewable energy development, financing, and operations, across a range of renewable technologies and asset types.

Apollo joins the teams at Great Bay and Altius in seeing significant opportunities to invest in wind, solar and energy storage projects in the US and Canada over the next decade. Since inception, Great Bay has invested more than $60 million in leading developers such as Apex Clean Energy and Tri Global Energy, which together are advancing over 18 gigawatts of wind and solar projects.

“Demand for renewable energy and storage continues to increase with the ongoing energy transition, and the Great Bay team has established itself as an ideal partner to help companies finance these critical endeavors,” said Geoffrey Strong, Senior Partner and Co-Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources at Apollo. “Our longstanding track record in renewable energy within our infrastructure business along with our familiarity and expertise in royalties gives us great confidence in establishing this new joint venture with Great Bay and Altius.”

