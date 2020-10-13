Trius Details Corporate Strategy

Portfolio Strategy The Company seeks unique opportunities to create value through its portfolio holdings, via investments and acquisitions that may not be available to individual investors. To date in 2020, the Company has opted to concentrate its portfolio in fewer but larger holdings across two sectors identified as presenting the most promising opportunities.

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV: TRU) (“Trius” or the “Company”) wishes to provide the following details and updates regarding its corporate strategy.

The Company’s primary focus is currently precious metals, and in particular, gold exploration. Against a macroeconomic and monetary policy backdrop highly favourable for gold, and spurred by a major discovery in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt by New Found Gold Corp., Trius is increasingly shifting its portfolio composition towards acquiring gold exploration properties in Newfoundland. This growing collection within the Company’s portfolio is referred to as the Newfoundland Gold Exploration segment (“NL Gold”). The Company also owns a small equity position in Pasofino Gold Limited.

The Company’s current holdings within NL Gold are the Gander West property, which was acquired as announced on September 21, 2020, and the Toogood Arm property, which acquisition is pending closing as most recently announced on September 24, 2020. This property package is shown in the image below.

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/781635a2-5327-486a ....

Trius believes that its strategy of assembling a property portfolio segment will provide the greatest flexibility for value creation. Trius is acquiring these properties as passive investments, and does not intend to operate its properties directly. However, from time to time Trius may engage third party technical and exploration consultants to advance its mineral property holdings so as to increase their monetization potential.

The other sector in which Trius has meaningful portfolio exposure is e-commerce and specifically ready-to-eat meals, by virtue of the Company’s $1,250,000 secured loan to Revive Organics Inc. as announced on March 20, 2020. The loan remains in good standing and continues to pay interest at a rate of 10% per annum, and matures on March 20, 2021.

NL Gold

The Company’s near-term corporate strategy for NL Gold is as follows: