 

Accenture’s Life Insurance Platform Recognized in New Report from Gartner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 13:59  |  28   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced that Gartner, Inc. has given the Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP) the highest score in its Individual/New Business Onboarding/Straight-through Processing Use Case in a new report, titled “Critical Capabilities for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America.” ALIP also received high scores in the Digital User Support Use Case.

“The COVID-19 pandemic makes it clear that the insurance industry must adopt digital strategies and flexible technologies to quickly respond to changing conditions, particularly as demand for digital services soars,” said Shay Alon, who leads Accenture’s Life and Annuity Products and Platforms business. “New health risks and long-term changes in customer behavior will make automated underwriting, cloud platforms and technologies that bring life, health and wellness together even more pertinent. We believe our score from Gartner reflects our forward-thinking digital strategy for insurers, as they help customers with straight-forward processes for claims and policies.”

The report states, “Straight-through processing is a foundational digital business capability for a policy administration system (PAS).” The report also notes that as the industry moves forward, “CIOs must reevaluate their PASs for fitness for an expected acceleration in digital sales and services in a virtual work-from-home world.”

Used by leading insurers worldwide, ALIP is a robust, configurable and scalable solution that provides life insurance carriers and annuity providers with advanced capabilities for product development, new-business development, underwriting, policy administration, claims and payout. It is available as an on-premise solution and over the cloud as an integrated suite of software with modules that can be implemented individually or as part of a broader migration strategy.

Accenture’s life and annuity software is part of Accenture Life Insurance Services.

1 Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America” by Richard Natale, Rajesh Narayan, Aug. 11, 2020.

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 506,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Alexion Receives FDA Approval for New Advanced Formulation of ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) with ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:59 Uhr
Takeda Accelerates Digital Transformation with Accenture and AWS
12.10.20
IDC MarketScape Names Accenture a Leader in Managed Security Services
09.10.20
Accenture Sets Industry-Leading Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals
07.10.20
Accenture Launches Vaccine Management Solution to Support COVID-19 Immunization Programs
07.10.20
Accenture to Acquire Avenai, Ottawa-Based Business and Technology Consultancy
06.10.20
Accenture to Acquire Myrtle Consulting Group to Expand Implementation of New Digital Manufacturing, Operations and Supply Chain Models for Clients
06.10.20
10 Startups Selected for Accenture’s 2020 FinTech Innovation Lab Asia-Pacific
05.10.20
Accenture Increases Cloud First Capabilities in Australia and New Zealand With Acquisition of SAP Specialist Provider Zag
05.10.20
Accenture Names Bhaskar Ghosh Chief Strategy Officer; Simon Eaves Appointed Managing Director of UK and Ireland; Olly Benzecry Continues as Chairman of Accenture in UK and Ireland
01.10.20
Most U.S. Shoppers Want Retailers to Close on Thanksgiving Day, Accenture Survey Reveals