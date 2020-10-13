Accenture’s Life Insurance Platform Recognized in New Report from Gartner

“The COVID-19 pandemic makes it clear that the insurance industry must adopt digital strategies and flexible technologies to quickly respond to changing conditions, particularly as demand for digital services soars,” said Shay Alon, who leads Accenture’s Life and Annuity Products and Platforms business. “New health risks and long-term changes in customer behavior will make automated underwriting, cloud platforms and technologies that bring life, health and wellness together even more pertinent. We believe our score from Gartner reflects our forward-thinking digital strategy for insurers, as they help customers with straight-forward processes for claims and policies.”

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced that Gartner, Inc. has given the Accenture Life Insurance & Annuity Platform (ALIP) the highest score in its Individual/New Business Onboarding/Straight-through Processing Use Case in a new report, titled “Critical Capabilities for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America.” ALIP also received high scores in the Digital User Support Use Case.

The report states, “Straight-through processing is a foundational digital business capability for a policy administration system (PAS).” The report also notes that as the industry moves forward, “CIOs must reevaluate their PASs for fitness for an expected acceleration in digital sales and services in a virtual work-from-home world.”

Used by leading insurers worldwide, ALIP is a robust, configurable and scalable solution that provides life insurance carriers and annuity providers with advanced capabilities for product development, new-business development, underwriting, policy administration, claims and payout. It is available as an on-premise solution and over the cloud as an integrated suite of software with modules that can be implemented individually or as part of a broader migration strategy.

Accenture’s life and annuity software is part of Accenture Life Insurance Services.

1 Gartner “Critical Capabilities for Life Insurance Policy Administration Systems, North America” by Richard Natale, Rajesh Narayan, Aug. 11, 2020.

*Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services in strategy and consulting, interactive, technology and operations, with digital capabilities across all of these services. We combine unmatched experience and specialized capabilities across more than 40 industries — powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. With 506,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture brings continuous innovation to help clients improve their performance and create lasting value across their enterprises. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005240/en/