 

2020 Wise Awards Winners Announced

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 14:04  |  26   |   |   

Qatar Foundation initiative recognizes six outstanding projects designed to advance education worldwide

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WISE, an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), has announced the winners of the 2020 WISE Awards, recognizing and promoting six innovative projects from across the world that address global educational challenges. The winners will be celebrated through an online event on October 28th, 2020. In addition to publicity and networking opportunities, each will receive $20,000 (US).

 

WISE Logo

 

The 2020 WISE Awards winners:

Barefoot College Solar Electrification with Enriched Education by Barefoot College is a holistic education program that combines an adaptable curriculum called ENRICHE, teaching and empowering women in rural areas (through digital and financial literacy), while providing them with the tools to solar electrify their communities. This approach has a ripple effect on the whole community and has benefitted 2.2 million people in over 90 countries.

Think Equal works with education ministries to adopt its free program mediating value-based, experiential, social and emotional learning for children aged 3-6. The curriculum covers 25 competencies and skills, including social-emotional learning, gender equality, peaceful conflict resolution… It operates in 15 countries, having reached over 38,000 children globally.

Justice Defenders  aims to increase access to justice for Kenyan and Ugandan inmates through legal education, training, and practice. The program educates inmates to become paralegals with a three-week intensive training. Over 24,000 inmates benefited from paralegal services and 12,600 were released from jail.

Parenting the Future (PTF) by Hupan Modou Foundation initiative is a parent-engagement program that supports caregivers in developing skills and behaviors to foster children's attachment, healthy development, and strengthens families' role in children's care and education. PTF aims to scale up to all 832 poverty counties in China by 2030.

Stawisha Leadership Institute by Dignitas offers innovative training and coaching to empower educators in marginalized communities to transform students' opportunities in South Sudan and Kenya. It has partnered with more than 260 schools across six counties, empowered more than 1,500 School Leaders, and impacted the learning of 87,000 students.

Education for Sharing (E4S) is an international non-profit organization that fosters better global citizenship. Through innovative education built on the power of play, it reaches 10 countries in the Americas. Their model uses a play-reflect-act framework that encourages educators to teach dynamically. It has benefitted over 1,272,223 children, teachers, and parents.

Register and join us for the WISE Awards celebration on October 28th, by clicking here.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/969958/Wise_Logo.jpg

media@wise.org.qa

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
Beijing Review released documentary on the relocation of residents on the Tibetan plateau
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
Cyber Insurance Market worth $20.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
World Thrombosis Day Campaign Shines Spotlight on the Life-Threatening Connection Between ...
Food Cold Chain Market Size Worth USD 526.00 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 11.4%: Emergen Research
Hesai Unveils PandarXT, 32-Channel Mid-Range LiDAR with Self-Developed, Proprietary LiDAR ASICs
Take It Away Carefully: The World's First Eco-Technology of "Honeycomb" Underground Mining Which Reduces the Loss of ...
New Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Center in Singapore to Transform Customer Experience through ...
BioGX Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization Submission of Extraction-Free Direct RT-PCR Test ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease