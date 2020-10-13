Gamida Cell and Be The Match BioTherapies Expand Strategic Collaboration

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a leading cellular and immune therapeutics company, and Be The Match BioTherapies, an organization offering solutions for companies developing and commercializing cell and gene therapies, today announced an expansion of their existing strategic collaboration for omidubicel, Gamida Cell’s advanced cell therapy in Phase 3 clinical development as a potentially life-saving treatment option for patients in need of an allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell (bone marrow) transplant. The broadened agreement represents an important step in both organizations’ patient access efforts and in Gamida Cell’s preparation for potential approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The original partnership agreement between the organizations focused on the omidubicel development program and leveraged a wide range of Be The Match BioTherapies’ capabilities and services. This included providing cellular source material from the Be The Match Registry, which offers the most ethnically diverse listing of potential donors and umbilical cord blood units in the world, with 22 million potential donors and more than 300,000 umbilical cord blood units, as well as cell therapy supply chain and logistics management services. In building upon the existing collaboration, Gamida Cell will work through Be The Match BioTherapies for the ordering and supply of cord blood units, which serve as the starting material for omidubicel. The expanded agreement is designed to provide a smooth process throughout the omidubicel therapy supply chain.

“Gamida Cell’s work to bring a new stem cell graft source to patients aligns with our core mission to help organizations deliver cellular therapies that can save more lives and improve the quality of life for patients,” said Amy Ronneberg, chief executive officer of the National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match and Be The Match BioTherapies. “We’re delighted to expand upon our collaboration to more fully leverage our infrastructure and technology to support the advancement of Gamida Cell’s efforts to seamlessly bring omidubicel to patients in clinical and commercial settings. Gamida Cell’s efforts to make stem cell transplant more accessible to patients could be particularly impactful for patients who do not have a matched donor of suitable age.”