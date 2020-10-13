The RMR Group Announces 7,700 Square Feet of Renewal Leasing at 8900 Grand Oak Circle, Tampa, FL

The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR) announced that the Department of Veterans Affairs recently executed a 10-year lease renewal for 7,700 square feet at 8900 Grand Oak Circle in Tampa, Florida.

The property is a 67,916 square foot three-story office building that is currently 100% occupied. Located within the 513-acre Hidden River Corporate Park, 8900 Grand Oak Circle is conveniently situated in close proximity to Interstate I-75 and Tampa’s central business district, as well as James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and numerous dining and hotel options.

The property is owned by Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) and managed by The RMR Group. The RMR Group is responsible for providing all aspects of management services and strategy for nearly 1,300 properties with approximately 92 million square feet of commercial office, industrial, medical office, life science and retail space.

OPI was represented by Joseph Brennan of JLL.

About The RMR Group Inc.

The RMR Group Inc. is a holding company and substantially all of its business is conducted by its majority owned operating subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC. The RMR Group LLC is an alternative asset management company that primarily provides management services to publicly traded REITs and real estate related operating companies. As of June 30, 2020, The RMR Group LLC had $32.0 billion of total assets under management, including more than 2,100 properties, and employed over 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices throughout the United States; the companies managed by The RMR Group LLC collectively had nearly 50,000 employees. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc.

