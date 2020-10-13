Washington Prime Group Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

The dial-in number for the conference call is 833.235.7642 (or +1.647.689.4163 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 6327958. The live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.washingtonprime.com .

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website, or by calling 800.585.8367 (or +1.416.621.4642 for international callers), passcode is 6327958, beginning on Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time through midnight on Friday, November 20, 2020.

About Washington Prime Group Inc.

Washington Prime Group Inc.

