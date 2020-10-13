 

Washington Prime Group Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

13.10.2020, 14:00  |   |   |   

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

The dial-in number for the conference call is 833.235.7642 (or +1.647.689.4163 for international callers), and the participant passcode is 6327958. The live audio webcast of the call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.washingtonprime.com.

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website, or by calling 800.585.8367 (or +1.416.621.4642 for international callers), passcode is 6327958, beginning on Friday, November 6, 2020, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time through midnight on Friday, November 20, 2020.

About Washington Prime Group Inc.

Washington Prime Group: National footprint with local flavor. With about 100 town centers throughout the US, we’re as American as apple pie. As a matter of fact, we are also as American as deep dish pizza in Chicago, Hawaiian poke salad, vegan spring rolls in Malibu, El Paso Tex-Mex, Maryland crab cakes, kimchi in Orange County, Memphis barbeque and a Kansas City porterhouse. Our well regarded infrastructure, from Hawaii to Connecticut, and pretty much everywhere else in between, allows our tenant and sponsor partners to benefit from the operating efficacy and economies of scale at a large national real estate company, alongside local management who possess comprehensive knowledge of the specific locale within which they reside. Washington Prime Group is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

