KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Deer Crest, Its Latest New-Home Community in New Braunfels, Texas, Priced From the $210,000s

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has announced the grand opening of Deer Crest, a new single-family home community in a commuter-friendly New Braunfels location. The new community offers two collections of one- and two-story homes, Heritage and Classic, that can be personalized to reflect each buyer’s lifestyle and needs.

Deer Crest is the homebuilder’s first San Antonio–area community to offer the new KB Home Office, a dedicated room that delivers comfort, function and aesthetics. In this private work space, homeowners can host online presentations or small in-person meetings and boost their productivity. The new KB Home Office includes a built-in workstation with generous counter and cabinet space as well as large open shelving for displays, books, files and other accessories. Additionally, the room incorporates an upgraded electrical package, including receptacles, an ultra-fast USB charging outlet and additional data/teleport. Homebuyers can further personalize this dedicated office by choosing from the desirable and affordable options available at the KB Home Design Studio.

In addition to offering the new KB Home Office, the homes at Deer Crest showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms and master suites with walk-in closets. The community’s Heritage Collection offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,700 square feet. The Classic Collection comprises one- and two-story floor plans with up to six bedrooms and five baths that range from 1,400 to 3,600 square feet. Future community amenities include a pool, pavilion, playground and walking trails. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to recreation destinations like Schlitterbahn, Landa Park, the Comal and Guadalupe rivers, and Canyon Lake for a variety of outdoor activities. The neighborhood is located within the Comal Independent School District and less than a mile from Clear Spring Elementary School. Another benefit of living at Deer Crest is that homeowners will not be required to pay city property taxes.