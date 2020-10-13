 

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Deer Crest, Its Latest New-Home Community in New Braunfels, Texas, Priced From the $210,000s

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has announced the grand opening of Deer Crest, a new single-family home community in a commuter-friendly New Braunfels location. The new community offers two collections of one- and two-story homes, Heritage and Classic, that can be personalized to reflect each buyer’s lifestyle and needs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005236/en/

KB Home announces the grand opening of Deer Crest, its latest new-home community in New Braunfels, Texas, priced from the $210,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

KB Home announces the grand opening of Deer Crest, its latest new-home community in New Braunfels, Texas, priced from the $210,000s. (Photo: Business Wire)

Deer Crest is the homebuilder’s first San Antonio–area community to offer the new KB Home Office, a dedicated room that delivers comfort, function and aesthetics. In this private work space, homeowners can host online presentations or small in-person meetings and boost their productivity. The new KB Home Office includes a built-in workstation with generous counter and cabinet space as well as large open shelving for displays, books, files and other accessories. Additionally, the room incorporates an upgraded electrical package, including receptacles, an ultra-fast USB charging outlet and additional data/teleport. Homebuyers can further personalize this dedicated office by choosing from the desirable and affordable options available at the KB Home Design Studio.

In addition to offering the new KB Home Office, the homes at Deer Crest showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms and master suites with walk-in closets. The community’s Heritage Collection offers one- and two-story floor plans that feature up to five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and range in size from approximately 1,200 to 2,700 square feet. The Classic Collection comprises one- and two-story floor plans with up to six bedrooms and five baths that range from 1,400 to 3,600 square feet. Future community amenities include a pool, pavilion, playground and walking trails. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to recreation destinations like Schlitterbahn, Landa Park, the Comal and Guadalupe rivers, and Canyon Lake for a variety of outdoor activities. The neighborhood is located within the Comal Independent School District and less than a mile from Clear Spring Elementary School. Another benefit of living at Deer Crest is that homeowners will not be required to pay city property taxes.

Seite 1 von 2
KB Home Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Alexion Receives FDA Approval for New Advanced Formulation of ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) with ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
KB Home Increases Quarterly Dividend
05.10.20
KB HOME Announces the Grand Opening of The Retreat at Lake Michael, Its Latest New-home Community in Mebane, North Carolina, Priced from the $240,000s
02.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Flatiron Meadows Villas, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Erie, Colorado, Priced From the $430,000s
02.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Granite Bluff, Its Latest New-home Community in Rocklin, California
01.10.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Heartland Ranch, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Coolidge, Arizona
29.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Brightwood at North River Ranch in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Parrish, Florida
25.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Little Soos Creek, Its Latest New-Home Community in Covington, Washington, Priced From The $490,000s
22.09.20
KB Home Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
17.09.20
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Anserra Springs, Its Latest New-home Community in Katy, Texas