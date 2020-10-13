CrowdStrike Bolsters Endpoint Protection Platform with New Capabilities

Fal.Con 2020 -- CrowdStrike, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced enhancements to the CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s visibility, detection and response capabilities across Windows, macOS and Linux operating systems and new customization capabilities enable customers to tailor information views and create dashboards based on unique business needs.

Today’s threat actors are expanding their reach beyond Windows operating system targets. The 2019 CrowdStrike Services Cyber Front Lines Report observed threat actors increasingly targeting macOS environments and using relatively unsophisticated methods to gain access. The increasing popularity of macOS systems in organizations, combined with insufficient macOS endpoint management and monitoring, has made macOS devices lucrative targets for adversaries. Additionally, hosts with Linux operating systems are also in threat actors’ crosshairs, as the operating system is commonly used to protect high-value assets and servers and is critical to cloud expansion.