 

CrowdStrike Bolsters Endpoint Protection Platform with New Capabilities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

Fal.Con 2020 -- CrowdStrike, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced enhancements to the CrowdStrike Falcon platform’s visibility, detection and response capabilities across Windows, macOS and Linux operating systems and new customization capabilities enable customers to tailor information views and create dashboards based on unique business needs.

Today’s threat actors are expanding their reach beyond Windows operating system targets. The 2019 CrowdStrike Services Cyber Front Lines Report observed threat actors increasingly targeting macOS environments and using relatively unsophisticated methods to gain access. The increasing popularity of macOS systems in organizations, combined with insufficient macOS endpoint management and monitoring, has made macOS devices lucrative targets for adversaries. Additionally, hosts with Linux operating systems are also in threat actors’ crosshairs, as the operating system is commonly used to protect high-value assets and servers and is critical to cloud expansion.

“To defend against the expansion of threat activity, businesses need robust threat-centric security capabilities to effectively protect their endpoints. These capabilities are best served within a single platform that provides comprehensive detection, visibility and response capabilities across operating systems,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer at CrowdStrike. “The newly expanded capabilities of the cloud-native Falcon Platform bolster endpoint protection, regardless of the operating system of choice. The Falcon Platform also now enables customers to fine tune their security data and dashboards to create custom workload protection specific to their business needs.”

The Falcon platform updates provide the following capabilities:

  • Detection: CrowdStrike has enhanced its lateral movement detection to encompass cross-operating system attacks, such as when an adversary uses RDP to move from Linux to Windows. CrowdStrike has also expanded detections for Linux based on the MITRE ATT&CK framework. On macOS, Falcon will enhance local protection when these devices are offline with sensor-based machine learning that complements existing cloud-based ML. For Windows, Falcon now detects and prevents attacks that leverage known vulnerable drivers and provides kernel exploit protection.
  • Visibility: CrowdStrike is extending Linux visibility by capturing more network events to enhance investigation. CrowdStrike is also extending vulnerability management coverage for Linux with the Spotlight module that offers real-time assessment of vulnerability exposure with zero impact on hosts. Firmware analysis for macOS informs customers if the BIOS is vulnerable or potentially compromised.
  • Response: Operating system support for CrowdStrike Real Time Response is expanding to include both macOS and Linux. CrowdStrike Real Time Response gives administrators direct access to investigate and remediate remote hosts, quickly gathering information and returning their environment to a known secure state. Real Time Response gives responders the surgical remediation and investigation capabilities they require including the ability to kill processes, remove files or directories, retrieve data or files, or run custom scripts and executables on multiple systems.
  • OS Support: CrowdStrike will fully support Apple’s kernel extension software model on macOS Catalina and Big Sur. By leveraging Apple’s Endpoint Security Framework, Falcon achieves the same levels of visibility, detection, and protection exclusively via a user space sensor. On Linux, new enhancements now also enable minor Linux kernel version updates to be supported immediately without requiring a Falcon sensor update.
  • Customizability: CrowdStrike has completely revamped its dashboard capability with a rich new set of tools, filters, and visualizations. Customers can use new pre-configured dashboards or create custom views to track, measure and prioritize relevant insights based on their own business context. This allows users to choose the information that is relevant to them and then display it on a tailored dashboard. By giving users control over how to display their information, they can move away from “one size fits all” models and choose what is most relevant and best supports their unique business priorities.

To learn more about today’s news and CrowdStrike’s endpoint and workload protection capabilities, register for CrowdStrike’s Cybersecurity Conference Fal.Con 2020, taking place on October 15, 2020!

Seite 1 von 2
CrowdStrike Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: New CrowdStrike Report Finds an Increase in Cyber Adversaries Turning to Business Disruption as Main
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
Alexion Receives FDA Approval for New Advanced Formulation of ULTOMIRIS (ravulizumab-cwvz) with ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
CrowdStrike Extends Zero Trust to Endpoint Devices to Provide a Holistic Cybersecurity Approach for Organizations
14:00 Uhr
CrowdStrike Enhances Security for Multi-Cloud Environments with New Module CrowdStrike Falcon Horizon
08.10.20
CrowdStrike to Host Investor Product Briefing
30.09.20
CrowdStrike Completes Acquisition of Preempt Security
30.09.20
TDK Electronics setzt auf CrowdStrike Falcon als primäre Sicherheitslösung
28.09.20
Vergiss Snowflake: 3 Aktien mit einem Hyperwachstum, die ich lieber kaufen würde
23.09.20
CrowdStrike to Acquire Preempt Security to Offer Customers Enhanced Zero Trust Security Capabilities
16.09.20
CrowdStrike Announces Integration with ServiceNow Service Graph Connector Program
15.09.20
New CrowdStrike Threat Hunting Report Reveals Dramatic Rise in eCrime Activity and Shift in Industries Targeted During Pandemic

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
30
New CrowdStrike Report Finds an Increase in Cyber Adversaries Turning to Business Disruption as Main
23.04.20
11
crowdstrike - cybersecurity