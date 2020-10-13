CrowdStrike Enhances Security for Multi-Cloud Environments with New Module CrowdStrike Falcon Horizon
Fal.Con 2020 -- CrowdStrike, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the new CrowdStrike Falcon Horizon module to protect multi-cloud environments. Falcon Horizon automates cloud security management across the application development lifecycle for any cloud, enabling customers to securely deploy applications in the cloud with greater speed and efficiency.
As DevOps teams continue to adopt more cloud-native tool sets, security teams are finding it difficult to keep up. As a result, nearly all successful cloud services attacks are a direct result of customer misconfiguration, mismanagement and mistakes. According to a 2019 Gartner white paper[1], “Through 2023, at least 99% of cloud security failures will be the customer’s fault.” However, Gartner also states: “Through 2024, workloads that leverage the programmability of cloud infrastructure to improve security protection will suffer at least 60% fewer security incidents than those in traditional data centers.” Falcon Horizon pinpoints and mitigates customer-driven cloud security failures by simplifying security management of multi-cloud environments through comprehensive visibility, automated detection and remediation and targeted threat prevention.
“Managing multi-cloud environments is a reality for businesses today. Unfortunately, traditional security tools slow down cloud operations and create security blind spots and opportunities for threat actors,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer of CrowdStrike. “Providing visibility into your private, public, hybrid and multi-cloud environment enables security teams to proactively minimize threats and ensure continuous compliance and governance against organizational security policies. Doing so reduces complexity, minimizes the impact of security incidents and accelerates business performance.”
Falcon Horizon provides the following capabilities:
- Visibility and control across private, public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments: Falcon Horizon delivers continuous discovery and visibility of cloud-native assets providing valuable context and insights into the overall security posture and actions required to prevent potential security incidents.
- Prevention of cloud misconfigurations: Falcon Horizon provides real-time monitoring of cloud resources to detect, and provides guided remediation for misconfigurations and vulnerabilities before they impact business.
- Reduced alert fatigue with targeted threat prevention: Falcon Horizon enables security teams to gain visibility, prioritize threats, reduce alert fatigue by eliminating noise, and take immediate action. Falcon Horizon continuously monitors for anomalies and suspicious activity within workloads and correlates these insights with misconfigurations, to accelerate response and optimize business performance.
CrowdStrike also offers Cloud Security Assessment services to help customers quickly perform a comprehensive security analysis of their cloud environment bringing the power of the Falcon Horizon module and the expertise of our security consultants to identify potential misconfiguration issues and provide detailed guidance on the best methods to mitigate and resolve them.
|Diskussion: New CrowdStrike Report Finds an Increase in Cyber Adversaries Turning to Business Disruption as Main
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare