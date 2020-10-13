CrowdStrike Enhances Security for Multi-Cloud Environments with New Module CrowdStrike Falcon Horizon

Fal.Con 2020 -- CrowdStrike, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD), a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced the new CrowdStrike Falcon Horizon module to protect multi-cloud environments. Falcon Horizon automates cloud security management across the application development lifecycle for any cloud, enabling customers to securely deploy applications in the cloud with greater speed and efficiency.

As DevOps teams continue to adopt more cloud-native tool sets, security teams are finding it difficult to keep up. As a result, nearly all successful cloud services attacks are a direct result of customer misconfiguration, mismanagement and mistakes. According to a 2019 Gartner white paper[1], “Through 2023, at least 99% of cloud security failures will be the customer’s fault.” However, Gartner also states: “Through 2024, workloads that leverage the programmability of cloud infrastructure to improve security protection will suffer at least 60% fewer security incidents than those in traditional data centers.” Falcon Horizon pinpoints and mitigates customer-driven cloud security failures by simplifying security management of multi-cloud environments through comprehensive visibility, automated detection and remediation and targeted threat prevention.