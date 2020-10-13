Barrick Signs Definitive Agreement with Bullfrog Gold

The Mineral Lease and Option to Purchase Agreement between a subsidiary of BFGC and Barrick dated March 23, 2015, as amended, has been terminated, eliminating Barrick’s back-in right.

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) announced today that wholly-owned subsidiaries of Barrick and Bullfrog Gold Corp. (“BFGC”) have entered into a definitive purchase agreement pursuant to which Barrick will sell to BFGC all of Barrick’s mining claims, historical resources, permits, rights of way and water rights in the Bullfrog mine area. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2020.

As previously announced by BFGC, in consideration, Barrick will receive 54,600,000 units (“Units”). Each Unit is comprised of one share of common stock of BFGC and one whole warrant that entitles the holder to purchase one share of capital stock (a “Share”) in BFGC at an exercise price of $0.30 for four years from the date of closing. On closing, Barrick will own approximately 16.8% of BFGC’s total issued and outstanding Shares or approximately 19.9% of BFGC’s Shares on a fully diluted basis. BFGC will also grant to Barrick a 2% NSR royalty on all minerals produced from the claims, decreasing to a minimum 0.5% NSR royalty on certain claims already subject to royalties.

Concurrently, Augusta Investments Inc. (“Augusta”), and certain other persons identified by Augusta, entered into subscription agreements with BFGC pursuant to which BFGC will issue and sell to the purchasers an aggregate of 110,000,000 Units for total consideration of $22,000,000.

The closing of the transactions are inter-conditional and subject to other customary conditions.

Barrick is acquiring the Units in BFGC for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, including BFGC’s business and financial condition, Barrick may acquire additional Units or other securities of BFGC or dispose of some or all of the Units or other securities of BFCG that it owns at such time.

In connection with the transaction, Barrick, Augusta and BFGC will enter into an investor rights agreement on closing pursuant to which, among other rights, so long as Barrick maintains a minimum of 10% ownership in BFGC, Barrick will be granted the right to appoint one director to BFGC’s Board of Directors and the right to participate in future BFGC equity issuances to maintain its then-current pro rata interest in BFGC.