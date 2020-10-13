KBS, a Subsidiary of Digirad Corporation, Announces Signing of Phase 3 of Previously Announced Contract to Manufacture Multi-Family Housing Units for U.S. Army

SUWANEE, Ga., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digirad Corporation (Nasdaq: DRAD; DRADP) (“Digirad” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments, announced today that KBS Builders, Inc. (“KBS”) has signed Phase 3 of its previously announced project with Tocci Building Corporation (“Tocci”), a Massachusetts-based general contractor and construction management company.

Phase 3 of this project, valued at $1.5 million, increases the total project size by an additional 26 building modules and 6 living units. All three phases of this project have a combined value of $6.7 million and are for the manufacture of 124 building modules to be used in the production of 28 single-family and townhouse units for the U.S. Army Natick Soldier Systems Center in Natick, MA. Phase 1 of the project has been completed. The townhouse and duplex style homes under Phase 2 of this project have commenced and building set and erection is scheduled to start later this month. All 124 modular units are being manufactured at KBS’s plant in South Paris, ME, which has a production capacity of 500 to 600 building modules per year.

Jeff Eberwein, Digirad’s Chairman, noted, “The award of Phase 3 of this project is an indication of the confidence our client has in our ability to manufacture high-quality building modules for this project. As we previously announced, KBS has increased its work force by over 20% versus pre-COVID levels to meet the higher manufacturing requirements for recently won commercial projects. KBS’s backlog and sales pipeline, along with its market initiatives to build more workforce housing, position KBS for strong growth going forward.”

About Digirad Corporation

Digirad Corporation is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Building & Construction, and Real Estate & Investments.

Healthcare Division (Digirad Health)

Digirad Health designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and services. Digirad Health operates in three businesses: Diagnostic Imaging, Diagnostic Services, and Mobile Healthcare. The Diagnostic Imaging business designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary solid-state gamma cameras. It also services the installed base of these proprietary cameras. The Diagnostic Services business offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing procedures. The Mobile Healthcare business provides contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (“CT”), magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”), positron emission tomography (“PET”), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare expertise through a convenient, mobile service.