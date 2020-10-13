 

WeedMD Announces Cannabis 2.0 Supply Partnership with PAX LABS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Pods for PAX ERA and ERA PRO cannabis vaporizers to be filled and sold by Company using its terpene-rich biomass and co-marketed under Color Cannabis and Starseed brands

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis is pleased to announce it has entered into a supply agreement with Pax Labs, Inc. ("PAX"), a leader in premium cannabis vaporizer technology, with award-winning devices for both oil concentrates and flower. WeedMD will become a brand partner and supplier for the PAX ERA Collection in Canada, which includes the closed-loop PAX ERA and ERA PRO devices.

WeedMD’s partnership with PAX will accelerate the growth of the Company's Cannabis 2.0 product strategy as it expands into new formats using its low-cost, quality-produced, strain-specific biomass. As the latest cultivator to launch PAX Era Pods in Canada, WeedMD will produce cannabis oil pods for the ‘pen-and-pod’ vaporizer devices at the Company’s state-of-the-art extraction hub in Aylmer, Ontario. WeedMD will sell Color Cannabis, and Starseed Medicinal-branded oil pods nationwide through supply arrangements with retailers, and its online medical store.

"As we continue to enhance and expand our new cannabis formats and brand reach for Color and Starseed, we’re proud to partner with PAX, and we are looking forward to adding its line up to our growing portfolio of 2.0 brands,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “PAX is widely known as a premier innovator in cannabis product vaporizers. With its award-winning brand appeal and consumer-favoured hardware offerings, PAX is perfectly suited to be paired with WeedMD’s quality-produced, terpene-rich cannabis concentrates.”

"PAX is thrilled to welcome WeedMD, a leader in the medical cannabis channel in Canada, to our Canadian Brand Partner family," said Tim Pellerin, General Manager, Canada & International at PAX Labs. "WeedMD has a record of delivering high-quality, novel products to patients and consumers in varied consumption methods. We look forward to growing together across all channels, rooted in our shared rigor in quality, innovation, and access to information, to bring these products to medical and adult-use consumers across the country."

Seite 1 von 3
WeedMD Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 27, 2020
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
WeedMD to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Cannabis Summit 2020
01.10.20
WeedMD Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Closes $30 Million Credit Facility with LiUNA Pension Fund
30.09.20
WeedMD Closes Definitive Agreement for $30 Million Credit Facility with LiUNA Pension Fund
24.09.20
WeedMD Enters into Binding Term Sheet for $30 Million Credit Facility with LiUNA Pension Fund and Changes Filing Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financials to September 30, 2020
22.09.20
WeedMD and Starseed Medicinal Launch Combined Medical Sales Marketplace with Expanded Cannabis Product Offerings
21.09.20
WeedMD Secures Expanded Health Canada Licence to Sell All Cannabis Formats from Flagship Cultivation Facility
15.09.20
WeedMD Advances Strategic Growth Initiatives in the Adult-Use Market with New Color Cannabis Offerings