WeedMD Announces Cannabis 2.0 Supply Partnership with PAX LABS

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. ( TSX-V:WMD ) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“ WeedMD ” or the “ Company ”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis is pleased to announce it has entered into a supply agreement with Pax Labs, Inc. ("PAX"), a leader in premium cannabis vaporizer technology, with award-winning devices for both oil concentrates and flower. WeedMD will become a brand partner and supplier for the PAX ERA Collection in Canada, which includes the closed-loop PAX ERA and ERA PRO devices.

Pods for PAX ERA and ERA PRO cannabis vaporizers to be filled and sold by Company using its terpene-rich biomass and co-marketed under Color Cannabis and Starseed brands

WeedMD’s partnership with PAX will accelerate the growth of the Company's Cannabis 2.0 product strategy as it expands into new formats using its low-cost, quality-produced, strain-specific biomass. As the latest cultivator to launch PAX Era Pods in Canada, WeedMD will produce cannabis oil pods for the ‘pen-and-pod’ vaporizer devices at the Company’s state-of-the-art extraction hub in Aylmer, Ontario. WeedMD will sell Color Cannabis, and Starseed Medicinal-branded oil pods nationwide through supply arrangements with retailers, and its online medical store.

"As we continue to enhance and expand our new cannabis formats and brand reach for Color and Starseed, we’re proud to partner with PAX, and we are looking forward to adding its line up to our growing portfolio of 2.0 brands,” said Angelo Tsebelis, CEO of WeedMD. “PAX is widely known as a premier innovator in cannabis product vaporizers. With its award-winning brand appeal and consumer-favoured hardware offerings, PAX is perfectly suited to be paired with WeedMD’s quality-produced, terpene-rich cannabis concentrates.”

"PAX is thrilled to welcome WeedMD, a leader in the medical cannabis channel in Canada, to our Canadian Brand Partner family," said Tim Pellerin, General Manager, Canada & International at PAX Labs. "WeedMD has a record of delivering high-quality, novel products to patients and consumers in varied consumption methods. We look forward to growing together across all channels, rooted in our shared rigor in quality, innovation, and access to information, to bring these products to medical and adult-use consumers across the country."