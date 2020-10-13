 

Xebec Hires Senior Executives to Support Next Phase of Growth

13.10.2020   

- Two executive hires for legal and industrial leadership -

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV: XBC) (“Xebec”), a global provider of clean energy solutions, is pleased to announce today two key management hires.

Nathalie Théberge is Xebec’s first Vice President, Legal Affairs & Corporate Secretary. Ms. Théberge is a seasoned corporate lawyer with solid experience in the renewable energy industry. She was most recently at Innergex Renewable Energy, where she spent close to a decade overseeing matters related to securities, corporate law, governance, acquisitions, strategic joint ventures and business financing. Ms. Théberge brings over 25 years of legal experience with her time at Lacoste Langevin, Bombardier Capital, Cascades and Innergex.

Russell Warner is joining the team as Xebec’s first Vice President, Industrial and will be leading the company’s Cleantech Service Network expansion strategy for renewable natural gas and hydrogen installations. Based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, Mr. Warner has proven his ability to be a large-scale product leader within the compressed air industry as an executive at Sullair and Doosan Infracore Portable Power (formerly Ingersoll Rand Utility Equipment). Throughout his career, he has been responsible for launching new products and services that gained significant market share, established 10-year product roadmaps and brought several teams towards profitable growth and increased customer satisfaction.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Nathalie and Russell to the Xebec team. These hires are some of the most senior we have made to date and are critical to our continued expansion and creating a world leading renewable gas company. Organizational development is a key focus of mine as we need to have the right people lead our further growth. I’m happy with the level of expertise each one of them brings in their respective field and look forward to their contributions in the coming years,” states Kurt Sorschak, Chairman, CEO and President of Xebec.

Related links:
www.xebecinc.com

For more information:
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Brandon Chow, Investor Relations Manager
bchow@xebecinc.com
+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.
Xebec is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with proprietary technologies that transform raw gases into clean sources of renewable energy, Xebec’s 1500+ customers range from small to multi-national corporations, governments and municipalities looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Xebec has several Sales and Support offices in North America and Europe, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Montréal and Shanghai. Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC. For more information, www.xebecinc.com.

Cautionary Statement
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


