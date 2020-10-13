Larimar Therapeutics Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced the formation of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). Larimar’s SAB is comprised of distinguished research scientists, professors and industry experts recognized as key opinion leaders in the fields of rare disease, pediatrics and mitochondrial disease.



“Larimar is privileged to have this group of prestigious, multidisciplinary advisors who are committed to advancing the research and development of CTI-1601 for Friedreich’s ataxia,” said Nancy M. Ruiz, MD, FACP, FIDSA, Chief Medical Officer of Larimar Therapeutics. “Their scientific perspectives will be invaluable to determine our strategic scientific pathway and support the development of other potential treatments for complex rare diseases to help fill unmet medical needs in this space.”