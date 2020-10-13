 

Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 2020 American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections, today announced that it will present two posters at the 2020 American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) Annual Meeting, which takes place virtually from October 19-30, 2020. Data being presented will highlight rezafungin, the Company’s novel once-weekly echinocandin currently being evaluated in pivotal Phase 3 trials for the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections.

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: A Pharmacoepidemiologic Evaluation of Echinocandin Use
Authors: Jinhee Jo, Pharm.D., Joshua Hendrickson, Pharm.D., Anne Gonzales-Luna, Pharm.D., BCIDP, Nicholas Beyda, Pharm.D., BCPS and Kevin Garey, Pharm.D., M.S.; University of Houston
Date and Time: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at 12:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. CT
Session: Scientific Poster Session III -- Encore

Title: Phase 2 STRIVE Clinical Trial of Rezafungin for Treatment of Candidemia and/or Invasive Candidiasis Demonstrates Consistent Trough Concentrations Across Diverse Patient Populations
Authors: Shawn Flanagan, Ph.D., Christopher M. Rubino, Pharm.D., BCPS and Taylor Sandison, M.D., MPH; Cidara
Date and Time: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. CT
Session: Scientific Poster Session V -- Encore

Additional details can be found on the ACCP website and a copy of the presentation materials can be accessed on the Publications section of the Cidara website once the presentations conclude.

About Rezafungin
Rezafungin is a novel once-weekly echinocandin being developed for both the treatment and prevention of serious fungal infections, such as candidemia and invasive candidiasis. The structure and properties of rezafungin are specifically designed to improve upon a clinically validated mechanism intended to enhance its efficacy and safety potential for patients. Cidara is currently conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial with rezafungin for the first-line treatment of candidemia and/or invasive candidiasis (ReSTORE trial) and a second Phase 3 clinical trial of once-weekly rezafungin for the prevention of invasive fungal disease in patients undergoing allogeneic blood and marrow transplantation (ReSPECT trial).

About Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral infections. The Company’s portfolio is comprised of its lead antifungal candidate, rezafungin, in addition to antiviral conjugates (AVCs) for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral diseases from Cidara’s proprietary Cloudbreak antiviral platform. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

