 

Cerence Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Underscores Commitment to Information Security

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has received its International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 certification for the Company, including its conversational AI and automotive assistant products. ISO 27001 is a widely known and internationally recognized family of standards that provides requirements for information security management, demonstrating Cerence’s commitment to data security for its customers and their drivers.

Over the past 12 months, Cerence has worked aggressively to meet the ISO 27001 standard and achieve certification, completing a thorough audit with an external ISO 27001 auditor who examined Cerence’s security controls against the 14 domains and 114 controls of the ISO 27001 standard.

“We’re deeply committed to the highest possible standards of data security for our customers and their drivers and are proud that our efforts have met this internationally recognized standard,” said Bridget Collins, CIO, Cerence. “Our new ISO 27001 certification illustrates our pledge and commitment to securely protecting our customer data as part of delivering the world’s best conversational AI-powered automotive assistants that enhance driver safety and the driving experience.”

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization that “develop[s] voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.” For more information on ISO 27001, visit www.iso.org.

To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.
Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information
Kate Hickman
Cerence Inc.
Tel: 339-215-4583
Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com


Cerence Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 27, 2020
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
NIO Selects Cerence for Collaboration on Voice Technologies
06.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
06.10.20
Cerence Reinvigorates Cerence Swype Keyboard for Automotive Applications
01.10.20
Cerence Celebrates One Year of AI for a World in Motion
29.09.20
Cerence and PATEO Bring Conversational AI to Indonesia’s First Connected Car from SAIC-GM-Wuling
24.09.20
Beijing Electric Vehicle (BJEV) Selects Cerence for an Intelligent Voice Assistant in ARCFOX’s First Electric SUV: αT
22.09.20
Cerence Expands Car Life Suite to Improve the Car Buying Experience and Enhance the Ownership Lifecycle
16.09.20
Volkswagen Selects Cerence to Power Voice Control in the New Fully Electric ID.3
15.09.20
Cerence Expands into the Global Two-Wheeler Market; Signs Agreement with 70mai, a member of the Xiaomi MiOT Ecosystem, for its New Smart Electric Scooter
15.09.20
Cerence to Host a Virtual Technology Showcase for Analysts and Investors

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.08.20
3
Cerence Aktie - AI, Cloud, Spracherkennung etc für das Auto der Zukunft?