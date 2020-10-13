Cerence Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Underscores Commitment to Information Security

Over the past 12 months, Cerence has worked aggressively to meet the ISO 27001 standard and achieve certification, completing a thorough audit with an external ISO 27001 auditor who examined Cerence’s security controls against the 14 domains and 114 controls of the ISO 27001 standard.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it has received its International Organization for Standardization ( ISO ) 27001 certification for the Company, including its conversational AI and automotive assistant products. ISO 27001 is a widely known and internationally recognized family of standards that provides requirements for information security management, demonstrating Cerence’s commitment to data security for its customers and their drivers.

“We’re deeply committed to the highest possible standards of data security for our customers and their drivers and are proud that our efforts have met this internationally recognized standard,” said Bridget Collins, CIO, Cerence. “Our new ISO 27001 certification illustrates our pledge and commitment to securely protecting our customer data as part of delivering the world’s best conversational AI-powered automotive assistants that enhance driver safety and the driving experience.”

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization that “develop[s] voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.” For more information on ISO 27001, visit www.iso.org.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world's leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 325 million cars on the road today.

