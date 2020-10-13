 

Neovasc to Sponsor Symposium on Treating Patients with Refractory Angina at TCT Connect 2020

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQTSX: NVCN) today announced that it will sponsor a symposium entitled “Unmet Need in Treating Patients With Refractory Angina” at the 2020 TCT Connect Online Conference, taking place October 14-18, 2020.

The training session will be available via the TCT Connect e-satellite for registered participants beginning Friday, October 16, at 7 AM EDT. The session will feature presentations by:

·         Prof. Tommaso Gori, MD, PhD, University Medical Center of Mainz, Germany.

·         Timothy D. Henry, MD, Lindner Family Distinguished Chair in Clinical Research and Medical Director of The Carl and Edyth Lindner Center for Research at The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati, OH.

·         Prof. Jonathan Michael Hill, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust, London, U.K.

·         Gregg W. Stone, MD, Senior Faculty, Medicine, Cardiology, Population Health Science and Policy, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, and Director, Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Heart, New York, N.Y.

·         Prof. Stefan Verheye, MD, PhD, Antwerp Cardiovascular Center, ZNA Middelheim, Antwerp, Belgium.

About Reducer

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing. The Reducer provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and is completed in approximately 20 minutes.

