 

NeuBase Therapeutics Announces Addition of Peter Nielsen, Ph.D., Inventor of Peptide Nucleic Acid Technology, to Scientific Advisory Board

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) (“NeuBase” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, announced the addition of Peter Nielsen, Ph.D. to its scientific advisory board. Dr. Nielsen, the primary inventor of peptide nucleic acid (PNA) technology, brings extensive experience in genetic medicine to NeuBase as the Company optimizes its PATrOL therapies and moves them towards the clinic.

“We are honored to welcome Dr. Nielsen, a transformational leader in the field of genetics and genomic technologies, to the NeuBase scientific advisory board. His unique perspective gained over his distinctive career will undoubtedly provide valuable insight and complement our team of renowned experts,” said Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of NeuBase. “We believe that our new class of synthetic medicines, which relies on the elegant scaffold chemistry invented by Dr. Nielsen, has the potential to change the treatment landscape for many diseases, both common and rare. We look forward to leveraging his unparalleled knowledge as we continue to advance our PATrOL platform under the guidance of our outstanding group of scientific advisors.”

Dr. Nielsen added, “NeuBase’s PNA technology is among the first to be advanced through development for therapeutic applications, and I am thrilled to be part of the revolution the Company is leading. I look forward to working with the team and lending my guidance as NeuBase progresses its first-in-class medicines.”

Dr. Peter Nielsen is a leading expert in gene targeting, RNA interference and chemical replication and translation and was one of the inventors of PNAs in 1991. He is currently a professor at the University of Copenhagen where his lab focuses on PNAs in regard to drug discovery, gene targeting, antisense principles, cellular and in vivo delivery and administration of biopharmaceuticals. He is the co-author of more than 400 scientific papers and reviews as well as over 20 patents and patent applications, and he serves on the advisory board of four scientific journals. In addition to his esteemed academic career, Dr. Nielsen is the co-founder of two biotech companies in Denmark and is a member of EMBO and the Danish Academy of Technical Sciences. He received his Ph.D. in 1980 from University of Copenhagen.

