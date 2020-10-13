 

Ackroo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Ackroo Shareholders Approve all Matters Presented at AGM

HAMILTON, Ontario, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR, OTC: AKRFF) (“Ackroo” or the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, gift card and payments technology and services provider, announces that all of the nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company’s management proxy circular for 2020 were elected as directors at the Company’s annual general meeting held virtually on October 8th, 2020. Shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year, and the ratification of the Company’s incentive stock option plan. 99 percent of shares voted were cast in favour of each of the nominees, along with all other matters proposed at the meeting.

The elected directors of the Company are as follows:

  • Steve Levely
  • Sam Cole
  • Wayne O’Connell
  • Kristaps Ronka
  • Jason Donville

For further information regarding the matters presented at the meeting, readers are encouraged to review the Company’s management proxy circular, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About Ackroo

Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides merchants of all sizes a robust, cloud based multi-currency marketing platform to help attract, engage and grow their customers while increasing their revenues and margins. Through a SaaS based business model Ackroo provides an in-store and online automated solution to help merchants process loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale, provide key administrative and marketing data, and to allow customers to access and manage their loyalty and gift card accounts. Ackroo also provides important marketing and payment services to assist their merchants with utilizing Ackroo’s technology solution and to provide a single point of contact for all of their primary merchant currencies. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com.

For information, please contact:

Steve Levely
Chief Executive Officer | Ackroo
Tel: 613-599-2396 x730
Email: slevely@ackroo.com 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forecasts and forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance and activities and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The company has based these forward-looking statements on assumptions and assessments made by its management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the company’s ability to raise enough capital to support the company’s go forward plans; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; changes in the company’s strategy; government regulations and approvals; changes in customers’ budgeting priorities; plus other factors that may arise. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.


