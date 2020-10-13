Journal of Affective Disorders Publishes Clinical Data Suggesting NeuroStar Advanced Therapy as a First-line Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

Real-world data from more than five thousand patients included in Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Outcomes Registry

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced today that clinical data from its NeuroStar Outcomes Registry, which suggests NeuroStar Advanced Therapy be evaluated as a first-line treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), will be published in the December 2020 print issue of the Journal of Affective Disorders and is available online now.



The NeuroStar Outcomes Registry launched in November 2016 for the purpose of collecting and analyzing outcomes data from treatment in real-world clinical settings with Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, a non-drug, non-invasive option for treating depression. Since its launch, it has grown into the largest registry focused on outcomes for depression treatment.