Journal of Affective Disorders Publishes Clinical Data Suggesting NeuroStar Advanced Therapy as a First-line Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder
Real-world data from more than five thousand patients included in Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Outcomes Registry
MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve
the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced today that clinical data from its NeuroStar Outcomes Registry, which suggests NeuroStar Advanced Therapy be
evaluated as a first-line treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), will be published in the December 2020 print issue of the Journal of Affective Disorders and is available online now.
The NeuroStar Outcomes Registry launched in November 2016 for the purpose of collecting and analyzing outcomes data from treatment in real-world clinical settings with Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, a non-drug, non-invasive option for treating depression. Since its launch, it has grown into the largest registry focused on outcomes for depression treatment.
The study authors found that treatment with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy showed robust antidepressant effects, greater than in early open-label studies of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). The clinical benefit from NeuroStar Advanced Therapy reported by both patients and clinicians in routine clinical practice compared favorably with alternative interventions for treatment-resistant depression. The authors analyzed two sample sets of more than 5,000 patients across 103 practice sites, evaluating patient-rated and clinician-rated clinical outcomes data from treatment with NeuroStar. The research further validates efficacy results shown in a prior naturalistic study, which showed a 58 percent response rate and 37 percent remission rate on the CGI-S scale.1
“Research from the Outcomes Registry continues to demonstrate that NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a safe and effective treatment for those with depression who haven’t benefited from antidepressant medications, and we’re excited by the opportunity to share this research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders with the broader clinical community,” said Dr. Harold A. Sackeim, Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry and Radiology at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University and lead author of the study. “The research demonstrates that NeuroStar Advanced Therapy can transform lives of many patients struggling with treatment-resistant depression and provides physicians with the scientific evidence needed to optimize the treatment of patients with depression.”
