 

Journal of Affective Disorders Publishes Clinical Data Suggesting NeuroStar Advanced Therapy as a First-line Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 14:00  |  40   |   |   

Real-world data from more than five thousand patients included in Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Outcomes Registry

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, announced today that clinical data from its NeuroStar Outcomes Registry, which suggests NeuroStar Advanced Therapy be evaluated as a first-line treatment for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), will be published in the December 2020 print issue of the Journal of Affective Disorders and is available online now.

The NeuroStar Outcomes Registry launched in November 2016 for the purpose of collecting and analyzing outcomes data from treatment in real-world clinical settings with Neuronetics’ NeuroStar Advanced Therapy, a non-drug, non-invasive option for treating depression. Since its launch, it has grown into the largest registry focused on outcomes for depression treatment.

The study authors found that treatment with NeuroStar Advanced Therapy showed robust antidepressant effects, greater than in early open-label studies of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). The clinical benefit from NeuroStar Advanced Therapy reported by both patients and clinicians in routine clinical practice compared favorably with alternative interventions for treatment-resistant depression. The authors analyzed two sample sets of more than 5,000 patients across 103 practice sites, evaluating patient-rated and clinician-rated clinical outcomes data from treatment with NeuroStar. The research further validates efficacy results shown in a prior naturalistic study, which showed a 58 percent response rate and 37 percent remission rate on the CGI-S scale.1

“Research from the Outcomes Registry continues to demonstrate that NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a safe and effective treatment for those with depression who haven’t benefited from antidepressant medications, and we’re excited by the opportunity to share this research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders with the broader clinical community,” said Dr. Harold A. Sackeim, Professor of Clinical Psychology in Psychiatry and Radiology at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University and lead author of the study. “The research demonstrates that NeuroStar Advanced Therapy can transform lives of many patients struggling with treatment-resistant depression and provides physicians with the scientific evidence needed to optimize the treatment of patients with depression.”

Seite 1 von 2
Neuronetics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 27, 2020
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Neuronetics Appoints Sara Grubbs as Vice President, Sales
01.10.20
NeuroStar Advanced Therapy Providers Offer Free TMS Consultations During National Depression Awareness Month
29.09.20
Neuronetics Celebrates 500,000 Treatment Milestone for Greenbrook TMS
22.09.20
Neuronetics Unveils New Depression Data at Clinical TMS Society’s Virtual Events