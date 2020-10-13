PMV Pharma Granted FDA Fast Track Designation of PC14586 for the Treatment of Advanced Cancer Patients that have Tumors with a p53 Y220C Mutation

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: PMVP) a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to its lead product candidate PC14586, for the treatment of cancer patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have a p53 Y220C mutation. There are currently no FDA-approved medicines that target the p53 Y220C mutation.



p53 plays a pivotal role in cellular function by preserving the integrity of DNA and preventing abnormal cells from entering or progressing through the cell cycle. Mutant p53 takes on oncogenic properties that endow cancer cells with a growth advantage and resistance to anti-cancer therapy. Mutant p53 proteins are very common and are found in approximately half of all human cancers. The p53 Y220C mutation is associated with many cancers including but not limited to breast, non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal, pancreatic and ovarian cancers. PC14586 is a first-in-class small molecule designed to structurally correct the p53 Y220C mutant protein.