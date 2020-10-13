 

AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Begins Colombia Mine Expansion and Property Development Program On-Site

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Broadband Inc. (AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., announced today that it has began the Company’s mine development program at the property site in Colombia, South America.  In recent months during the travel ban period, the Company initiated the planning and preparation process to create an expansion and development program for the Company’s new gold mine acquisition.  AABB has been utilizing significant data accumulated on the property prior to the acquisition to construct a further groundwork plan and staged development program.  The Company’s initial focus is to expand the production facilities and begin geophysics data capture on the property to aid production and drill program planning.  The gold mine property consists of 912 hectares and includes an artisan mining site that has historically produced gold and silver.

Furthermore, the Company continues its new gold mine acquisition campaign targeting properties in South America, Central America and Mexico, which have high development potential and historic gold production. The focus of the campaign is to duplicate the successful acquisition model of the Company's existing high-density, shallow gold mine property in Guerrero, Mexico, that has known historical gold vein structures.  AABB is currently directing a full-scale development and production expansion of its mine and property in Mexico.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.’s (the “Company”) expected current beliefs about the Company’s business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.


