electroCore Provides Business Update and Select Financial Guidance

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today provided an operating and business update as well as select unaudited financial guidance for the third quarter.

“During the third quarter, we again demonstrated our ability to adapt to a rapidly changing business environment and maintain our focus despite the ongoing pandemic, resulting in a greater than 35% sequential increase in total revenue to more than one million dollars,” stated Dan Goldberger, Chief Executive Officer of electroCore. “Our key revenue channels, notably the VA/DoD and United Kingdom, continued to perform well. While our COVID-19 initiatives did not contribute material revenue during the quarter, our physician and patient outreach efforts under our Emergency Use Authorization are ongoing. We are also very pleased that the VA is sponsoring a study of gammaCore Sapphire in veterans with co-morbid traumatic brain injury and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. This work could lead to another potentially high-value indication for nVNS. We believe we are well positioned to finish the year and to enter 2021 with renewed momentum across all of our revenue channels.”

COVID-19: The launch of gammaCore Sapphire CV for treatment of known or suspected COVID patients under the previously announced Emergency Use Authorization is proceeding. gammaCore Sapphire CV is available by prescription through our VA/DoD channels, from Premier Specialty Pharmacy, and access to telehealth consults from health care providers are being offered through the UpScript telehealth portal at www.getgammacore.com. We are pleased with the level of interest this initial launch has generated for both gammaCore Sapphire CV as well as our headache products. As our understanding of the disease has evolved and in-patient treatment regimens have changed, the enrollment criteria for SAVIOR 1 and SAVIOR 2 trials in hospitalized COVID patients have proven to be more challenging than originally anticipated. We continue to monitor COVID-19 levels near the two sites conducting the study and are discussing possible modifications to the protocol with the Investigators.