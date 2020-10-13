Novavax Appoints Leadership Team to Advance NanoFlu through Regulatory Licensure

Team will focus on global NanoFlu licensure and evaluation of post-pandemic influenza/COVID-19 combination vaccine with NVX-CoV2373

Russell (Rip) Wilson promoted to Executive Vice President and NanoFlu General Manager

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a late-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the formation of a leadership team to advance NanoFlu to regulatory licensure and the promotion of Russell (Rip) Wilson, J.D./M.B.A., to Executive Vice President and the newly-created role of NanoFlu General Manager. Mr. Wilson will focus exclusively on leading efforts to advance NanoFlu, the company’s influenza vaccine candidate, through global licensure, as well as the exploration of a combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine that could be used in a post-pandemic setting. Novavax announced results of its successful NanoFlu pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial earlier this year and intends to seek regulatory approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the accelerated approval pathway previously granted to the company.

“The formation of this dedicated team enables Novavax to accelerate all activities required to file a biologics licensing application (BLA) for NanoFlu in parallel with the extensive development and manufacturing work underway for NVX-CoV2373, our COVID-19 vaccine candidate,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I have full confidence in Rip and our team, which has brought NanoFlu from inception through successful Phase 3 testing. I am excited about the potential to develop a combined influenza/COVID-19 vaccine for use after the pandemic.”

Mr. Wilson joined Novavax in 2011 and was most recently responsible for global business development, quality and program management functions across the company’s entire pipeline. In his new role, he will lead a team that will work closely with the broader Novavax team to obtain licensure for NanoFlu from FDA and other global authorities, as well as evaluate the development of a pentavalent NanoFlu/NVX-CoV2373 vaccine.

“Currently available flu vaccines provide inconsistent, inadequate protection against seasonal influenza,” said Mr. Wilson. “NanoFlu has already completed its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial, in which it achieved all of its primary endpoints, so I am excited about the potential to provide this important vaccine option to the patients who need it most, the difficult-to-protect older adult population. I am committed to leading our team to licensure with a strong sense of urgency.”