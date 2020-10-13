 

SLINGER BAG PARTNERS WITH TEAM HEADQUARTERS, EXTENDING BRAND REACH TO 8,000 TEACHING PROS

TeamHQS will manage US Teaching Pro Affiliate Program

BALTIMORE, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTC: SLBG), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, today announced a partnership with Team Headquarters (TeamHQS), the “go to” portal for professional athletes and teaching pros, effective immediately. TeamHQS has established an active community of 8,000 teaching pros, coaches and trainers and will oversee the Slinger Bag Affiliate marketing program for this group, activating direct sales and rewarding teaching pros for their efforts.

Through this proven affiliate marketing program, TeamHQS engages and incentivizes teaching pros to promote Slinger products to their client base using a unique URL. When a client activates this URL through purchasing a Slinger Bag as a direct to consumer purchase, the linked teaching pro then receives an attractive affiliate marketing fee. Through this program, Slinger can activate the client base of every teaching pro and directly reach a significant volume of its core target consumers – avid tennis players.

In addition to the affiliate marketing program, TeamHQS will be on site for key tennis events including clinics and tournaments, tennis demo days, junior tennis tournaments, college dual matches, trade shows, the Eddie Herr International Tennis Tournament and the Orange Bowl. Trained Team HQS staff will lead Slinger product demonstrations, provide product details and facilitate D2C sales.

“Slinger Bag is one of those ‘once in a lifetime’ products in the tennis industry that has exceeded all expectations on sales, service and quality,” said Ken Merritt, president and founder of TeamHQS. “We are not only proud partners of the Slinger Bag, but also, avid users both personally and professionally. We are fortunate to have a respected veteran tennis executive, Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger Bag, to lead the brand’s vision and operations. It is truly an honor to represent Slinger Bag.”

“Partnering with TeamHQS enables Slinger Bag to have an extended army of people in the field talking to consumers that buy tennis equipment every day,” said Mike Ballardie, CEO of Slinger. “This initiative will greatly expand our roots with the teaching pro community that in turn, can show how quick and easy Slinger Bag is to set up for training and to practice with tennis enthusiasts of any level.”

