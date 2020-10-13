STEM Animal Health Appoints New President and CEO

Kevin Cole brings two decades of experience in consumer-packaged goods with a focus on developing brands and scaling businesses within the pet care industry. Prior to joining STEM, Kevin served as President of True Leaf Pet, a leading global cannabis and hemp wellness brand for pets. He has held several senior roles within the pet care industry working for MARS Petcare, the owners of well-known household brands such as IAMS, ROYAL CANIN, PEDIGREE and WHISKAS. Kevin built various successful brands, businesses and departments focused on areas of insights, sales strategy, marketing and eCommerce.

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech Inc. (TSX-V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (“Kane Biotech”) today announced that Kevin Cole will assume the role of President and CEO of STEM Animal Health Inc. (“STEM”), a subsidiary created from the recently formed joint venture with UK-based international veterinary products company, Animalcare Group PLC (AIM:ANCR) (“Animalcare”).

In this new role Kevin will focus on building STEM into a globally recognized name in biofilm-targeting technology with an emphasis on developing sales channels and penetrating the growing pet care sector, utilizing STEM’s expanding product lines.

“We are truly fortunate to have found Kevin to drive our newly formed business forward. We know that STEM is under strong stewardship and we look forward to seeing Kevin’s results. The global pet care category is estimated to be at $150 Billion and growing to $200 Billion in the next 5 years and it is our belief that Kevin will maximize the potential of our biofilm technology in this growing market,” said Marc Edwards, CEO of Kane Biotech.

“Over the past twenty years, there have been great advances in how we care for our companion and production animals. There are opportunities for further improvements, and STEM Animal Heath's technology will be a driver of continued improvements in the care we provide, and the well-being of animals around the world. I am very excited to be joining a great team and look forward to building the business by expanding access to STEM Animal Health's technology through its partnerships and product portfolio,” said Kevin Cole, CEO of STEM.