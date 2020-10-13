 

STEM HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES THE EXPANSION OF ITS PRODUCT LINE WITH ITS FIRST CO-BRANDED PRODUCT

New RSO Leverages Two of its Largest Brands – TJ’s Gardens and Yerba Buena 

BOCA RATON, FL, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stem HoldingsInc. (“Stem”) (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM), a leading vertically-integrated cannabis and hemp branded products company with state-of-the-art cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, and distribution operations throughout the United States, announced today the launch of its first co-branded product leveraging two of its largest and best-known brands, TJ’s Gardens and Yerba Buena.

The new product, a Rick Simpson Oil (“RSO”) oil extracted from cannabis flower grown and combined from both brands, is produced at the Company’s TJ’s Gardens facility in Eugene, OR and features both brand names, reflecting the choice of the best cultivars to deliver the reputed benefits of RSO.

“TJ’s Gardens has long been committed to wellness, and it founded The Forrest Initiative to provide CBD oil to families in Oregon who would otherwise not have access to it,” stated Adam Berk, CEO of Stem Holdings. “This new RSO product adds the high CBD content available in certain cultivars from our Yerba Buena brand to those of TJ’s Gardens, for an ultra-high quality RSO that is in high demand,” he concluded.

The product in syringe form will be available throughout the state of Oregon.

About Stem Holdings, Inc.

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH CSE: STEM) is a leading cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S. with proprietary capabilities in sustainable cultivation, processing, extraction, and R&D, as well as retail and distribution operations aligned with state-by-state regulations. Stem’s award-winning brands are the foundation of the Company’s expansion into current and new segments and markets, with exceptional and disruptive brands and products that benefit well-being. Stem’s expertise and scale will drive growth domestically and internationally, building value for shareholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the management of Stem with respect to future business activities. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and include information regarding: (i) the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives, (ii) plans for expansion of Stem, (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors, and (iv) anticipated growth.

