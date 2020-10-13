Siyata Mobile Appoints LaRue Martz as US VP Sales for Uniden Cellular Signal Boosters

Mr. Martz is an experienced sales executive with a demonstrated history across various leading telecommunications companies, such as Nextivity, Samsung Wireless and Huawei. Mr. Martz has over 20 years of experience working with AT&T and most recently was Director of Sales at Nextivity, a leading cellular signal booster vendor, where he led the AT&T and FirstNet accounts.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NasdaqCM: SYTA , SYTAW ) ( TSX-V:SIM ) (“Siyata” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of LaRue Martz as US VP Sales for the Company’s Uniden cellular signal booster portfolio effective immediately.

LaRue Martz adds, “Siyata has a strong booster portfolio for both enterprise customers, first responders and consumers and I am excited to join their dynamic team.”

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile added, “With Mr. Martz’s experience in this specific product vertical, we are confident that he will be a valuable asset in helping the Company significantly expand its cellular booster business. During COVID-19, the demand for boosters is increasing now more than ever as first responders, enterprise workers and individuals realize the importance of strong cellular connectivity no matter where they are. We look forward to working with Mr. Martz at Siyata in aggressively growing our US booster business.”

A cellular signal booster is a device used for increasing the signal for cellular devices such as phones, tablets, modems or any device that relies on a cellular connection. They come in kits designed for vehicles or buildings of different sizes such as homes, cottages and offices all the way up to commercial and industrial buildings like stores, restaurants, factories and warehouses.

According to 360 Research Reports, the global Cellular Signal Booster market is valued at $8.2B in 2017 and will reach $17.6BUS by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2018-2025.

The market for Cellular Signal Boosters is expected to grow rapidly over the coming years, particularly in the USA due to the combination of the poor network coverage in some areas, large scale departure from the land-line systems and first responders/enterprise workers transitioning towards cellular networks for connectivity.

A select list of the Uniden cellular signal booster products can be found here: https://unidencellular.ca/booster_kits

About Siyata

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PTT) devices and cellular signal booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular signal booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

