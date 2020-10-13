Unity Bolsters Indie Game Developer Success with Game Growth Program

 

Unity, the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content, today announced the launch of its Game Growth Program. Aimed at supporting mobile free-to-play games, the program provides developers access to technology, resources, and funding for user acquisition to effectively scale their games. Unique to this partnership is that developers maintain full creative control and ownership of their intellectual property (IP) in the process, and upon completion of the program, leave with full ownership of the game and what it has gained, with no permanent revenue share commitments to Unity from the partnership. With a specific focus on supporting the Indie game community, developers can submit their games for program consideration. If selected, Unity will partner with them to design and accelerate a robust player engagement strategy, comprised of full game support, including user acquisition campaigns, optimized monetization via ads and in-app purchases, and player analytics.

“Great games often go unnoticed, especially within the Indie segment,” said Julie Shumaker, Vice President of Revenue, Operate Solutions, Unity. “We believe creators shouldn’t choose between their entertainment vision and the tactical execution required to build audiences and make money. Ultimately, the Game Growth Program supports developers in the journey to yield the highest success for their game all while retaining ownership of their company and IP. Our measurement for success is that these participating developers will eventually outgrow the program because they’ve built a sustainable business that can stand on its own as a result.”

The Game Growth Program provides selected developers with a dedicated team of Unity experts who partner and educate on user acquisition, player engagement, and monetization strategies. In turn, this frees-up developers’ internal teams to remain focused on the core game to make the improvements necessary for success. Unity is also committing funds to the program to enable discovery and accelerate user acquisition through the use of ads, including Unity Ads as well as those available through outside networks. Unity Ads1 reports 22.9B+ monthly global ad impressions, reaching 2B+ monthly active end-users worldwide.

“Our Operate Solutions are known for helping customers solve critical growth and scaling challenges, independent of what engine was used to create the game,” said Felix Thé, Vice President of Product Management, Unity. “The Game Growth Program is incentivizing Unity creators of all sizes, no matter how small, with fundamental support so that the ultimate resource - creativity - is left unbridled and focused on making the best possible experience.”

Anyone interested in joining the Game Growth Program begins by going through the application process on the Unity Dashboard. During the application, Unity will learn all about the project and development team, then work with selected applicants to integrate the Game Growth package into their game via the Unity editor.

To learn more about Unity’s Game Growth Program and process, please visit https://unity.com/game-growth-program.

1Numbers reported as of the six months ending June 30, 2020.

About Unity

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, run and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company’s 1,800+ person research and development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Apps developed by Unity creators were downloaded more than three billion times per month in 2019 on more than 1.5 billion unique devices. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

