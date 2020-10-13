 

Nitro Appoints New CFO and CMO to Accelerate Growth of Document Productivity Platform

Nitro Software (ASX: NTO), a global document productivity company, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Ana Sirbu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Maria Robinson as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

“We’re thrilled to welcome two world-class leaders to the Nitro executive team. We’re excited to gain Ana’s deep financial expertise and strong growth and commercial acumen, as well as Maria’s invaluable SaaS experience and proven track record driving customer acquisition,” said Sam Chandler, founder and CEO of Nitro.

Sirbu most recently served as CFO of BlueVine, a fintech startup providing a leading banking platform specifically designed for small businesses. She fueled the company’s rapid growth and spearheaded its capital markets strategy leading them through three equity funding rounds and raising over $800 million in debt and equity financing. Prior to BlueVine, Sirbu was a technology investor at Capital G, Google’s growth investing arm, and at Silver Lake Partners. She was named one of the Top 25 Women Leaders in Financial Technology in 2020 and was recognized by the Women in Fintech Powerlist in 2017.

“It is an exciting time to join Nitro and drive together with the team our customers’ journey of productivity software adoption and use. It is a privilege to join a global company so focused on its customers’ experience and driving value for its customers, especially in the current economic climate. I look forward to working with the team to further drive the growth of our business and to provide even more value to our customers and shareholders,” said Sirbu.

Robinson is a Silicon Valley native, with more than 20 years of experience successfully building and scaling teams through innovative use of digital, data-driven, growth marketing strategies. She most recently served as Vice President of Growth Strategy at Imperva, where she was responsible for marketing and BDR/SDR organizations leading brand, digital, demand, web, and ABM transformation, and transition to SaaS. She also founded the Imperva Women's Network to foster greater diversity and inclusion in the technology sector. Prior to Imperva, Robinson held various leadership roles in high growth divisions at Intuit, Citrix, and LogMeIn as well as healthcare technology startups.

“It is a very exciting time to be a part of the incredible journey at Nitro as there is a solid foundation to build on and numerous tailwinds giving us momentum. I’m inspired by the energy and passion of the team and look forward to driving awareness of Nitro around the globe,” said Robinson.

Nitro has bolstered its global team to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and improve productivity during the global pandemic.

“These appointments will play a key role in Nitro’s ambitious growth plans and future success in becoming a global leader in the document productivity space,” said Chandler.

For more information, visit www.gonitro.com.

About Nitro

Nitro is a global document productivity platform leading digital transformation in organizations around the world across multiple industries. The company’s core solution, the Nitro Productivity Suite, provides integrated PDF productivity, eSignature, and business intelligence (BI) tools to customers through a horizontal, SaaS and desktop-based software suite. Nitro’s software solution is highly scalable, serving large multinational enterprises and government agencies, as well as small business and individual users. Nitro has over 2.2 million licenses sold, and over 11,000 Business Customers in 144 countries around the world, including global market leaders across multiple industries, over 68% of the 2019 Fortune 500, and two of the 2019 Fortune 10. Nitro is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Dublin, London, and Melbourne.



