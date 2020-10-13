 

Schwab Advisor Services to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Schwab IMPACT

Schwab Advisor Services will celebrate the 30th anniversary of IMPACT when the annual gathering for independent advisors kicks off on Oct. 27. The longest running and largest event of its kind for the independent advisor industry, IMPACT 2020 will proceed for the first time as a virtual experience, comprised of live sessions on Oct. 27-28 and Nov. 2, 4, 9, and 11 and on-demand content and experiences available Oct. 29 through Nov. 13. The event is open to independent advisors from the more than 7,600 firms that custody with Schwab, as well as all independent advisors who custody with TD Ameritrade.

“This milestone year for IMPACT underscores our longstanding commitment to championing independent advisors’ success amid a rapidly evolving industry and an ever-changing world,” said Bernie Clark, executive vice president and head of Schwab Advisor Services. “While this year’s event will look and feel a little different, our excitement about bringing this vibrant industry ecosystem together doesn’t change. Never has it been more important for advisors to share ideas, solutions, and best practices; expand their knowledge and hone skills; and cultivate the networks and professional communities that support their success all year long.”

Inspiring voices, timely insights

With more than 90 speakers, 70 education sessions, and nearly 40 exhibitors across investments and technology, IMPACT 2020 will offer unparalleled opportunities for learning and networking.

The conference features more continuing education credit opportunities than ever, along with the flexibility for attendees to learn on their own time with two weeks of on-demand content.

Sessions will cover timely topics like relationship-building with clients in a remote environment, fostering diversity and inclusiveness within advisory firms, improving the client experience with digital tools, and financial planning considerations related to COVID-19.

IMPACT is known for showcasing a robust line-up of inspiring keynote speakers – a tradition that will continue in 2020. Keynote speakers include Eurasia Group founder and president Ian Bremmer; Harvard professor, bestselling author, and columnist for The Atlantic, Arthur C. Brooks; former U.S. Secretary of Education and Emerson Collective managing partner Arne Duncan; president and CEO of the Boston Red Sox Sam Kennedy; Khan Academy founder and CEO Sal Khan; FutureMap founder and managing partner Parag Khanna; PGA TOUR commissioner Jay Monahan; author and economist Will Page; former Secretary of State and Hoover Institute director Condoleezza Rice; renowned leadership expert Simon Sinek; and Horizon Investments political strategist Greg Valliere. Schwab Advisor Services head Bernie Clark and Charles Schwab president and CEO Walt Bettinger will also address attendees, along with Schwab chief investment strategist Liz Ann Sonders and Schwab global chief investment strategist Jeffrey Kleintop.

