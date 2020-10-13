Schwab Advisor Services to Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Schwab IMPACT

Schwab Advisor Services will celebrate the 30th anniversary of IMPACT when the annual gathering for independent advisors kicks off on Oct. 27. The longest running and largest event of its kind for the independent advisor industry, IMPACT 2020 will proceed for the first time as a virtual experience, comprised of live sessions on Oct. 27-28 and Nov. 2, 4, 9, and 11 and on-demand content and experiences available Oct. 29 through Nov. 13. The event is open to independent advisors from the more than 7,600 firms that custody with Schwab, as well as all independent advisors who custody with TD Ameritrade.

“This milestone year for IMPACT underscores our longstanding commitment to championing independent advisors’ success amid a rapidly evolving industry and an ever-changing world,” said Bernie Clark, executive vice president and head of Schwab Advisor Services. “While this year’s event will look and feel a little different, our excitement about bringing this vibrant industry ecosystem together doesn’t change. Never has it been more important for advisors to share ideas, solutions, and best practices; expand their knowledge and hone skills; and cultivate the networks and professional communities that support their success all year long.”