 

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Introduces the Hall Of Fantasy League, the First Community-Backed National Fantasy League

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.10.2020, 14:00  |  41   |   |   

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, today announced The Crown League has rebranded to the Hall Of Fantasy League (HOFL) and restructured its offering to provide a new format, features, and talent. Leveraging the professional sports league model, the HOFL aims to unify the large and fragmented fantasy football market into one national league with 10 regionally based franchises.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005379/en/

The HOFL is the first digital platform that will enable millions of fantasy football fans throughout the U.S. to communally engage and financially back the fantasy teams of a premier nationwide league. Participants will have the opportunity to partially stake any of the league’s franchises, each of which will be managed by a dedicated front office consisting of prominent fantasy experts and former NFL players. As team stakeholders, fans will be entitled to offer input on key roster moves and communicate directly with their teams’ front offices and fellow stakeholders. They will also receive their pro rata share of winnings based on the success of their respective franchise.

“Fantasy sports is a national pastime in the U.S. with a massively engaged market of millions of participants who partake in individual home leagues across the country,” said Mat Sposta, Co-Founder of the HOFL. “Inspired by the Green Bay Packers’ public ownership structure, the HOFL’s communal framework unites fantasy football fans through direct franchise backing, creating a unique experience and alignment of financial and rooting interests that does not exist in today’s fantasy market.”

The HOFL’s inaugural draft is expected to take place in the summer of 2021, and its first season will commence alongside the 2021-22 NFL season. Exciting announcements pertaining to franchise locations, team names and logos, front office personnel and league rules will all be announced in the months leading up to the draft. The league will leverage its access to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, NFL alumni and fantasy football personalities to create original video, audio and written league-focused content that will be hosted on its platform, helping to entertain, educate and engage team stakeholders throughout each week of the season.

Seite 1 von 2
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in ...
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Aurora Cannabis Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
AT&T CEO John Stankey to Speak at WSJ Tech Live on October 19
Intel, IIIT-Hyderabad, PHFI And Telangana Government Launch Applied Artificial Intelligence ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives European Patent Notice of Allowance For First-in-Class ...
Invacare Corporation Introduces New ISA Premier Series Stand Assist Lifts Into the U.S. Market
SNCF GROUP: French Stimulus Plan Supports SNCF GROUP Strategy With Aid to Rail Industry
ACB SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a ...
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Fiverr Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
NFL Alumni Academy Shares Experience and Leadership Through the Football Diversity Development Program
09.10.20
Topgolf Swing Suites Coming to the Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls
08.10.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Signature Don Shula’s Restaurant is Coming to Canton, Ohio
28.09.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Chip Smith as Official Performance Coach for NFL Alumni Academy
24.09.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Official Coaches Roster for NFL Alumni Academy Development Program
21.09.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Inducement Equity Grants
17.09.20
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company to Break Ground on the Constellation Center for Excellence on September 17, 2020