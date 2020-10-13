Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Introduces the Hall Of Fantasy League, the First Community-Backed National Fantasy League

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, today announced The Crown League has rebranded to the Hall Of Fantasy League (HOFL) and restructured its offering to provide a new format, features, and talent. Leveraging the professional sports league model, the HOFL aims to unify the large and fragmented fantasy football market into one national league with 10 regionally based franchises.

The HOFL is the first digital platform that will enable millions of fantasy football fans throughout the U.S. to communally engage and financially back the fantasy teams of a premier nationwide league. Participants will have the opportunity to partially stake any of the league’s franchises, each of which will be managed by a dedicated front office consisting of prominent fantasy experts and former NFL players. As team stakeholders, fans will be entitled to offer input on key roster moves and communicate directly with their teams’ front offices and fellow stakeholders. They will also receive their pro rata share of winnings based on the success of their respective franchise.

“Fantasy sports is a national pastime in the U.S. with a massively engaged market of millions of participants who partake in individual home leagues across the country,” said Mat Sposta, Co-Founder of the HOFL. “Inspired by the Green Bay Packers’ public ownership structure, the HOFL’s communal framework unites fantasy football fans through direct franchise backing, creating a unique experience and alignment of financial and rooting interests that does not exist in today’s fantasy market.”

The HOFL’s inaugural draft is expected to take place in the summer of 2021, and its first season will commence alongside the 2021-22 NFL season. Exciting announcements pertaining to franchise locations, team names and logos, front office personnel and league rules will all be announced in the months leading up to the draft. The league will leverage its access to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, NFL alumni and fantasy football personalities to create original video, audio and written league-focused content that will be hosted on its platform, helping to entertain, educate and engage team stakeholders throughout each week of the season.